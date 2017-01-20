BWW Exclusive: Watch the Santa Ana Winds Take Over Tonight's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

Blame it on the weather. Tonight on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, when the Santa Ana winds blow into town, they cause everyone in West Covina to act a little strangely and question their relationships and priorities. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) get to know each other better while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) confront an ongoing dilemma in their friendship. The episode airs 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

Below, broadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek from the episode. Watch as guest star Eric Michael Roy (who plays Mr. Santa Ana and serves as the episode's narrator) performs "Santa Ana Winds."

