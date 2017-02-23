BWW Exclusive: Lucy Simon Reveals Details for New SECRET GARDEN Song

At tonight's exciting opening of the brand-new revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Lapine's, "Sunday in the Park with George", BroadwayWorld correspondent, Richard Ridge, got the inside scoop on another exciting revival that may also be poised for a run on Broadway.

Speaking with Lucy Simon, the composer revealed that this afternoon saw the debut of a brand-new addition to the score of The Secret Garden, co-written with Marsha Norman, which will be implemented to the show during an upcoming run in Seattle at 5th Avenue Theatre.

According to Simon, the song, titled, "I Am the Man in the Room", will be sung by Archie, the father of Colin. She notes, "He sings to his son because he cannot wake him up to talk to him."

Featuring Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan with The 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong at the helm for the upcoming run, the show will undergo continued revisions in Seattle as it makes its way to a Broadway revival.

