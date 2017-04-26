BWW Exclusive: Ivan Hernandez Joins A CHORUS LINE at the Muny

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ivan Hernandez has joined the cast of A CHORUS LINE, running at The Muny July 29-August 4. Hernandez will play Zach, joining previously announced: Caley Crawford (Bebe), Rick Faugno (Al), Hannah Florence (Diana), Jolina Javier (Connie), Madison Johnson (Kristine), Sean Jones (Mike), Evan Kinnane (Bobby), Sarah Meahl (Val), Matt Meigs (Larry), Ian Paget (Paul), Justin Prescott (Don), Drew Redington (Mark), Kiira Schmidt (Judy), Bronwyn Tarboton (Maggie), Sharrod Williams (Richie) and Victor Wisehart (Greg) join the previously announced Bianca Marroquin (Cassie) and Megan Sikora (Sheila).

Hernandez made his Broadway debut as "Billy Fynn" in Chicago. He also played "The Wolf" and "Cinderella's Prince" in Shakespeare in the Park's Production of Into the Woods. Other shows include: The Mambo Kings, Zhivago directed by Des McAnuff, Romantic Poetry written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, the critically acclaimed off-Broadway musical, Yank!, Paul Simon's The Capeman and Pirate, also by John Patrick Shanley. Ivan recurred as "Javier Mendoza" on the popular series, Devious Maids. Other TV work includes Scandal, Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The Following, The Good Wife, Criminal Minds, Law & Order: SVU and Gossip Girl. Ivan recently wrapped the CBS drama pilot, The Get.

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

Season tickets are available now. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8, 2017.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

