Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson Will Appear in TV Adaptation of KING LEAR

The Daily Mail has reported that deals are currently being finalized for a BBC TV adaptation of Shakespeare's classic, King Lear, which is set to star Sir Anthony Hopkins in the title role.

He will join a cast which also includes Emma Thompson as Goneril, Emily Watson as Regan and Florence Pugh as Cordelia, as his daughters.

Actors Jim Broadbent, Jim Carter and AnDrew Scott will appear as Gloucester, Kent, and Edgar in the film for BBC2. AnDrew Scott will play Oswald.

The adaptation will be directed by Richard Eyre.

King Lear is Shakespeare's monumental look at an aging monarch, full of hubris and on the precipice of senility, as he divides his kingdom among his three daughters. In turn, they break his heart, resulting in a loss of country, loss of family, loss of self, and loss of sanity; a sublime exploration of foolishness in all its forms.'

Rehearsals and filming are set to begin this fall. The adaptation is the first in a series of high-profile projects to come.

Read the full story at The Daily Mail.

