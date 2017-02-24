Actors' Equity Foundation Seeks Applicants for 2017 Roger Sturtevant Musical Theatre Award

Applications are being accepted from Equity Membership Candidates (EMCs) for the Roger Sturtevant Musical Theatre Award. The award, consisting of a certificate of recognition and $1,000 check, is open to Equity Membership Candidates (EMC) who have demonstrated outstanding abilities in the musical theatre field. The award will be presented to one male EMC and one female EMC based on a video audition and two written letters of recommendations submitted with resume, headshot and a completed application.

Application deadline: March 15. Please follow the application instructions found at www.actorsequityfoundation.org.

A panel of actor/members from the Actors' Equity Foundation and members of the Casting Society of America will choose the award recipients. The panel strictly adheres to the principles of non-traditional casting and actively encourages actors with disabilities and of all cultural backgrounds to apply.

