WhatsOnStage Awards Set For London Palladium

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WhatsOnStage announced that the ceremony for the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, in association with AudienceView, will return to The London Palladium for the fourth year in 2027.



Taking place at 6.30pm on Sunday 28 February 2027, the evening will see winners crowned across a variety of categories. Theatregoers can expect a starry line-up of exclusive live performances from leading stage talent.

Now in their 27th year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves.

WhatsOnStage's Darius Thompson and Alex Wood said today: “We're overjoyed to be returning to The London Palladium for a fourth year. We've already seen so many blockbuster productions across this eligibility period, with UK theatre once again proving it's a vibrant, evolving ecosystem that wows audiences up and down the country. We're so delighted to be offering not only a platform for ticket holders to celebrate their favourite shows, but to highlight the incredible work being done by creatives - be they casting directors, WHAM designers or those taking to the stage night after night. Bring on 28 February!"

Tickets go on sale in September. Nominations will open at a later date, with further information to be announced shortly.

The event is supported by a wide range of partners across the theatre industry and beyond, including platinum sponsors Disney Theatrical, Preevue, AudienceView, and White Light, alongside The Londoner (Official Hotel Partner), AKA, Concord, Dewynters, Go Live Theatre, ROYO, SINE Digital, Studio Twenty, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Ticketmaster, Trafalgar Entertainment and Travelzoo.

www.whatsonstage.com/guide/the-whatsonstage-awards/

About WHATSONSTAGE

WHATSONSTAGE.COM is the UK’s leading consumer theatre website and has been an essential and trusted voice in theatre news and content for 30 years. The website encompasses a listings database of performances nationwide, unrivalled theatre news and exclusives, insightful reviews, compelling interviews, blogs and features plus eye-catching videos. We are also a central source for great tickets at fantastic prices, the home of the WhatsOnStage Awards (now in their 27th year). In 2017, WhatsOnStage became a part of the AudienceView family of live entertainment solutions, an integral partner for live event professionals around the world looking to elevate their businesses.

About AUDIENCEVIEW

AUDIENCEVIEW (Platinum sponsor): AudienceView offers comprehensive e-commerce and ticketing platforms that provide fully branded ticketing experiences with complete fee control. Their tools are designed to boost revenue, enhance engagement, and convert one-time attendees into loyal patrons. With personalized support and strategies, AudienceView empowers clients to achieve their goals. Serving over 2,100 organizations globally, they facilitate more than $5M in ticket sales and $1M in donations daily. Whatever the growth vision, AudienceView has the expertise and resources to help drive success.

About The London Palladium

THE LONDON PALLADIUM operates as part of LW Theatres which is wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The portfolio also includes Theatre Royal Drury Lane, His Majesty’s Theatre, home of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, the Cambridge Theatre, the Gillian Lynne Theatre, and the Adelphi Theatre (co-owned with Nederlander International Limited). All profits from LW Theatres are proudly reinvested into the theatres for their ongoing conservation and development. More than £100m has been put back into this business since 2006.

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