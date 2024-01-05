Video: Watch Samuel Jordan Singing 'Midnight Train' From STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

The show will make its West End premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London from 8 February 2024

By: Jan. 05, 2024

The National Theatre and Various Productions have released a ‘first look’ rendition by West End cast member, Samuel Jordan, performing ‘Midnight Train’ from Sheffield Theatres’ smash-hit production, Standing at the Sky’s Edge.  

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’, directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and featuring songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley with a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, will make its West End premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London from 8 February 2024.     

Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.  Joining Samuel Jordan (Masters of the Air, Apple TV; Sex Education, Netflix) as Jimmy, is Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island, National Theatre; Steel Magnolias, Trafalgar Theatre Productions) as Joy, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock, Elliot & Harper Productions; Kinky Boots, Adam Blanshay Productions) as Harry, Sharlene Hector (A Strange Loop, Trafalgar Theatre Productions/National Theatre; Hairspray, Adam Spiegal Productions/Fiery Angel) as Grace, Mel Lowe (Orlando, The Michael Grandage Company; A Billion Times I Love You, Homotopia/Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse) as Connie, Baker Mukasa (The Comedy of Errors, Royal Shakespeare Company; Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Stage Entertainment) as George, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty, BBC; Strangers on a Train, Barbara Broccoli) as Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Emmerdale, ITV) as Poppy, Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle, Rebel Productions/Royal Exchange) as Nikki and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions; We Will Rock You, Queen Theatrical Productions/Phil Mcintyre/Tribeca Theatrical Productions) as Rose.  Further casting will be announced.  

Watch the video here:




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

