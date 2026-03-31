NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Finds its Magicians, The Horsemen

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world-class cast of magicians have been announced to lead the stage spectacular NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE at the London Coliseum for 5 weeks only from Friday 31 July to Sunday 6 September 2026.

The cast will feature internationally acclaimed illusion designer and performer, Enzo Weyne; one of the world's leading escapologists, Andrew Basso; a dynamic rising star of modern magic, Gabriella Lester; and award-winning British magician and master storyteller, Matthew Pomeroy.

Tickets go on general sale on 1 April 2026. For last chance to access priority booking sign up here.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, inspired by Lionsgate's worldwide blockbuster franchise, Now You See Me, will bring the magic to life with a mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts, and jaw-dropping spectacles.

A world-class magic ensemble inspired by the film's characters, “The Horsemen” will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy. Assembling from around the globe, they will bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to London this summer.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has been dazzling audiences across Australia and Singapore, playing to packed houses - including a completely sold-out run at the Sydney Opera House. Critics at The Sydney Morning Herald called it “a mind-blowing spectacle of illusion and storytelling,” while Broadway World said, “your jaw will hit the floor…a high-energy blend of wonder, humour and jaw-dropping illusions,” cementing its status as a must-see event.

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE is brought to the stage by Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Executive Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Tim Lawson (Executive Producer), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), and Enzo Weyne (Illusion Director), and is co-produced by Runaway Entertainment, BOS Productions and Timothy Laczynski.

The Now You See Me film franchise was produced by Lionsgate and earned $929 million at the global box office. The franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes two hit films and a third instalment, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese, and based on a story by Eric Warren Singer.