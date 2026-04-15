Video: Almeida Theatre Releases Teaser For A DOLL'S HOUSE

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The Almeida Theatre has released new video footage of A Doll's House, starring Romola Garai, James Corrigan, Olivier Huband, Tom Mothersdale and Thalissa Teixeira.

In a new version by Critics’ Circle Award winner Anya Reiss (Becoming Elizabeth; The Seagull), Joe Hill-Gibbins (The Tragedy of King Richard the Second; Ghosts) directs Henrik Ibsen’s subversive domestic tragedy about the lies we tell to keep things sweet at home.

Performances run Tuesday 31 March – Saturday 16 May 2026.