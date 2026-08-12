Vanessa Williams Will Embark on First Full UK Concert Tour

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Vanessa Williams will hit the road in February 2027 for her first full UK concert tour. Accompanied by a band of musicians, Vanessa will take audiences on a musical journey from her chart debut in 1988 to her latest album, Survivor, via the performances that have made her a star of Broadway and London's West End.

Featuring music from Into The Woods, Kiss of the Spiderwoman and After Midnight, plus all her beloved hits including The Right Stuff, Colours of the Wind, The Sweetest Days, Running Back To You, Legs (Keep Dancing) and of course, Save The Best For Last, Vanessa will share stories from her illustrious career spanning music, film, TV and stage, with maybe a few surprises too!

Vanessa Williams said “I am so thrilled to be heading out on my first full concert tour here in the UK. This show brings together so many songs and moments that have meant something to me throughout my life, from Broadway and the West End to the records that people have made part of their own stories. There's nothing like the energy of a live audience, and I can't wait to share the music, the memories and a few surprises with everyone in February.”

About Vanessa Williams

Vanessa has sold millions of records worldwide and achieved numerous Number One and Top 10 hits across the Billboard Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz charts. Her landmark albums include The Right Stuff, The Comfort Zone, The Sweetest Days, Next, Everlasting Love and The Real Thing, while her much-loved singles include Save the Best for Last, Dreamin', The Right Stuff, Work to Do, Oh How the Years Go By and Love Is.

Her critically acclaimed work across film, television, music and the stage has been recognised by every major industry awards body, with four Emmy nominations, eleven Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, three SAG Award nominations, seven NAACP Image Awards and three Satellite Awards. Her platinum-selling single Colors of the Wind, from Disney's Pocahontas, won the Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Vanessa's Broadway credits include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, After Midnight and Selina Fillinger's acclaimed comedy POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. She co-starred with Cicely Tyson in The Trip to Bountiful and has appeared in London's West End in City of Angels and, currently, as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Her film credits include Eraser, Soul Food, Shaft, Dance with Me and Hoodlum, while television audiences around the world know her from the hit series Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives. She will also star alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis and Vivica A. Fox in the forthcoming Netflix comedy Women Like Us

A graduate of Syracuse University, Vanessa is a passionate advocate for equality and has been honoured with the Human Rights Campaign Ally for Equality Award. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, and her autobiography You Have No Idea, co-written with her mother Helen Williams, became a New York Times bestseller.

Tour Dates

Thu 18/02/2027 – Glasgow: Royal Concert Hall

Fri 19/02/2027 – Gateshead: Glasshouse

Sat 20/02/2027 – Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall

Sun 21/02/2027 – Birmingham: Alexandra Theatre

Tue 23/02/2027 – Southend: Cliffs Pavilion

Wed 24/02/2027 – Brighton: Theatre Royal

Fri 26/02/2027 – Bradford: Live

Sat 27/02/2027 – Manchester: Opera House

Sun 28/02/2027 – London: Dominion Theatre

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