VIDEO: Watch Madalena Alberto Sing 'Show Me' by Christopher Hamilton at the Union Theatre

West End leading lady Madalena Alberto performed "Show Me" at An Evening with Christopher Hamilton & Friends as part of the Sunday Socials concert series at the Union Theatre. The song has lyrics and music by Christopher Hamilton and was inspired by the cult classic movie Showgirls.

Madalena Alberto has played some of the most coveted roles in musical theatre, including Fantine in Les Misérables (Barbican and UK tour), Grizabella in Cats (London Palladium) and the title role in Evita (Dominion Theatre, UK and International tours).

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Showgirls is a 1995 movie written by Joe Eszterhas and directed by Paul Verhoeven. It focuses on a young hustler Nomi Malone, who hitchhikes to Las Vegas and quickly ascends the greasy pole from stripper to showgirl.

The term "Showgirls bad" has been adopted by film critics and fans to refer to films considered guilty pleasures, or "so-bad-they're-good". Despite being consistently ranked as one of the worst films ever made, Showgirls has become regarded as a cult classic, and has even been subject to critical re-evaluation, with some notable directors and critics declaring it a serious satire worthy of praise.

Christopher Hamilton said: "I remember watching the film back in the 90s and thought that it would make a great musical." Several years later, he set about writing a few songs inspired by the film. "Show Me" serves as the opening number, introducing the audience to the ambitious Nomi.





