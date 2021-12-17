VIDEO: The Cast and Creatives Chat Original Theatre's INTO THE NIGHT

Over lockdown, Original Theatre created a series of spectacular online productions which were viewed in over 32 countries by 30,000 households. Their latest show, Into The Night, promises to be a unique theatrical experience, broadcast live on 18 December.

Marking 40 years since the Penlee lifeboat disaster, Into The Night combines the cinematic with the theatrical. Its cast includes Tom Chambers, Hubert Burton, Robert Duncan, Madeleine Knight, Robert Mountford, Susan Penhaligon, Hazel Simmons and Tim Treloar.

Written by screenwriter and playwright Frazer Flintham, adapted from Penlee RNLI volunteer and author Michael Sagar-Fenton's 1991 book Penlee, Into The Night is directed by Alastair Whatley. The production will invite audiences to remember the courage, dedication and heroism of the Penlee lifeboat crew.

We talk to cast members Tom Chambers, Susan Penhaligon and Tim Treloar, as well as the show's director, Alastair Whatley, about the show, how they're feeling about the live broadcast and what makes this show so unique.

Into The Night will be broadcast live on 18 December, and will then be available on-demand between 6-30th January 2022.