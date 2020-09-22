Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Marquee for Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Goes Up at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Article Pixel

CINDERELLA will now be opening in Spring 2021!

Sep. 22, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in April of 2021.

Check out a video of the marquee going up below!

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour Rescheduled
  • Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Has Been Nominated for Two Grammy Awards