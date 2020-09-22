VIDEO: Marquee for Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Goes Up at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

CINDERELLA will now be opening in Spring 2021!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in April of 2021.

Check out a video of the marquee going up below!

Belleville has received a much needed facelift! We can't wait to welcome you to the most picturesque town in France. pic.twitter.com/gNj0veBgXe - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (@ALWCinderella) September 21, 2020

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.

