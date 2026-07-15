Tituss Burgess to Perform Live in London at Cadogan Hall

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Broadway and screen star Tituss Burgess will return for one night only at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 6 September. Following his residency at the Phoenix Arts Club in 2024 and his acclaimed performance in the 30th Anniversary concert of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World at the Eventim Apollo last year, Tituss is back in London.

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which he has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations.

Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World. In June 2016, Burgess reprised his role of "Sebastian the Crab" during the Hollywood Bowl concert event of The Little Mermaid. Burgess can be seen in the AppleTV musical cartoon series Central Park as Cole Tillerman, alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn and Stanley Tucci. Burgess starred as Remy in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney Pixar film. Most recently, Burgess appeared in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, as well as Moulin Rouge!

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