Tickets Now on Sale for The Pantomime Awards 2026 at Wycombe Swan

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Public tickets are now on sale for The Pantomime Awards 2026, which will take place on Sunday 19 April at 5pm at Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe, staged in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment.

In addition to celebrating the winners, The Pantomime Awards 2026 will feature special guest performances from some of pantomime's biggest stars, alongside other exceptional talent from across the industry.

The line-up includes Steve Royle, the stand-up comedian, ITV Britain’s Got Talent finalist and presenter who last year won Best Comic for his performance in Cinderella at Blackpool Grand Theatre; pantomime Dame Michael J Bachelor, who previously received a Pantomime Award for his contribution to Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage; and 2024's Best Villain Award winner Wendi Harriott, as well as performers from the acclaimed Milton Keynes–based Arts1 theatre school.

Nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2026 were recently announced, including Danny Beard, Ada Campe, Helen George, Sarah Hadland, Nigel Harman, Joe McElderry, Clive Rowe, Allan Stewart, George Webster, Gary Wilmot, and Will Young, to name but a few.

Full list of nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2026:

Best Choreography

Kevan Allen: Sleeping Beauty, The Arts Theatre Cambridge (In-House)

Claire Cassidy: Sleeping Beauty, Harlow Playhouse (KD Theatre Productions)

JEVAN HOWARD-JONES: Aladdin, Hall for Cornwall, Truro (Cornwall Playhouse Productions)

Stephanie MacDonald: Weans in the Wood, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Sundeep Saini: Jack and the Beanstalk, Watford Palace Theatre (In-House)

Best Lighting

Rory Beaton: Jack and the Beanstalk, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Harvey Ebbage: Cinderella, The Woodville, Gravesend (Wicked Productions)

Nic Farman: Sleeping Beauty, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Matt Ladkin: Sleeping Beauty, Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (Imagine Theatre)

Callum Macdonald: Beauty and the Beast, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

Carmen Silvera Award for Best Magical Being

Barbara Windsor Award for Best Principal Lead

Emilie Du Leslay: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Palace Theatre, Mansfield (UK Productions)

Lewis Kerr: Aladdie, Gaiety Theatre, Ayr (In-House)

Sario Solomon: Aladdin, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions and Sheffield Theatres)

Josh Harrison Yellop: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Thameside Theatre, Grays (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

Kian Zomorodian: Aladdin, Anvil Arts, Basingstoke (UK Productions)

Best Script

Ian Adams and Tam Ryan: Sleeping Beauty, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (In-House)

David Bown: Jack and the Beanstalk, Harrogate Theatre (In-House)

Joyce Branagh: Mother Goose and the Golden Egg, South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell (In-House)

Andrew Pollard: Beauty and the Beast, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (In-House)

Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu: Mama Goose, Stratford East, London (In-House)

Best Secondary Lead

Ruth Betteridge: Jack and the Beanstalk, Festival Theatre, Malvern (UK Productions)

Stuart Edgar: The Snow Queen, Perth Theatre (In-House)

Ross Forbes-Mackenzie: Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, The King’s Kirkcaldy (In-House)

Lauren Hampton: Robin Hood, New Wimbledon Theatre, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Finlay McKillop: Sleeping Beauty, Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford (Imagine Theatre)

Best Villain

Best Comic

Jez Edwards: Sleeping Beauty, Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds (Paul Holman Associates)

Max Fulham: The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Mayflower, Southampton (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Helen McAlpine: Weans in the Wood, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Charlie Stemp: Cinderella, Richmond Theatre, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Ben Thornton: Cinderella, Lichfield Garrick (Evolution Productions and Lichfield Garrick)

Best Costumes

Morgan Brind: Dick Whittington, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Stewart J Charlesworth: Robin Hood and his Merry Men, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Katie Lias: Jack and the Beanstalk, Salisbury Playhouse (Wiltshire Creative)

James MacIver: Sleeping Beauty, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Belgrade Theatre and Imagine Theatre)

Jasmine Swan: Mother Goose, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Stanley Baxter Award for Best Dame

Matt Crosby: Sleeping Beauty, The Arts Theatre Cambridge (In-House)

Steve Elias: Snow White, Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen (Theatrau Sir Gâr & Imagine Theatre)

Simon Nock: Aladdin, City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds (In-House)

Edward Rowe: Aladdin, Hall for Cornwall, Truro (Cornwall Playhouse Productions)

Allan Stewart: Jack and the Beanstalk, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Direction

Suzi Budd: Oor Wee Mammy McGoose, The King’s Kirkcaldy (In-House)

Sally Reid: Gallus in Weegieland, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Clive Rowe: Cinderella, Hackney Empire, London (In-House)

Flik Swan: Sleeping Beauty, Princess Theatre, Torquay (Jordan Productions)

Gary Wilmot, Cinderella, Richmond Theatre, London (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Ensemble

Best Contribution to Music

Tom Benjamin and Rebekah Hughes: Aladdin, City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds (In-House)

Steve Clark and Shaun Critten: Cinderella, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Imagine Theatre)

James Harrison: Aladdin, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions and Sheffield Theatres)

Richard Healey: Aladdin, Hall for Cornwall, Truro (Cornwall Playhouse Productions)

Paul Leno-Putt: Sleeping Beauty, Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne (In-House)

Best Set

Emily Bestow: Peter Pan: A New Pantomime Adventure, Greenwich Theatre, London (In-House)

Morgan Brind: Dick Whittington, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Kenny Miller: Gallus in Weegieland, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Jasmine Swan: Mother Goose, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Karen Tennent: Weans in the Wood, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Best Sisters

Luke Adamson and Matthew Siveter: Cinderella, Loughborough Town Hall (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Kat B and George Heyworth: Cinderella, Hackney Empire, London (In-House)

Celia Cruwys-Finnigan and Alice McKenna: Cinderella, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Harrison MacNeill and Leo MacNeill: Cinderella, Eastwood Park, Giffnock (Spillers Pantomimes)

Hannah Roberts and Fran Cottington aka Han and Fran: Cinderella, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Imagine Theatre)

Best Sound

Best Supporting Artist

Ada Campe: Growled: Beauty and the Beast continues…, Royal Vauxhall Tavern, London (In-House)

Joe Feeney: Cinderella, Lichfield Garrick (Evolution Productions and Lichfield Garrick)

Will Jennings: Robin Hood, The Capitol, Horsham (Horsham District Council)

Dean Raymond: Beauty and the Beast, Theatr Colwyn, Colwyn Bay (Magic Light Productions)

Pavanveer Sagoo: Jack and the Beanstalk, King’s Head Theatre, London (King’s Head Theatre Productions and James Quaife for Luminous Entertainment Group in association with Joly Black)

Best Newcomer to Pantomime

Jeevan Braich: Cinderella, Norwich Theatre Royal (In-House)

Sarah Hadland: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions and the Marlowe Theatre)

Jack ‘Hobbit’ Hobbs: Dick Whittington, De Montfort Hall, Leicester (Imagine Theatre and De Montfort Hall)

George Webster: The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Evolution Productions and Royal & Derngate)

Will Young: Jack and the Beanstalk, Bristol Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Newcomer to Industry

Emily Falkner: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Rotherham Civic Theatre (Blue Genie Entertainment)

Amy Lyons: Sleeping Beauty, Swan Theatre, Worcester (Worcester Repertory Company)

Ella McLaughlin: The New Adventures of Peter Pan, Thameside Theatre, Grays (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

Caitlin O’Shea: Sleeping Beauty, Central Theatre, Chatham (Jordan Productions)

Christopher Patten-Walker: Mother Goose and the Golden Egg, South Hill Park Arts Centre, Bracknell (In-House)

Best Pantomime (Under 550 Seats) (sponsored by KB Event)

Dick Whittington and his Cat, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage (Jordan Productions)

Mama Goose, Stratford East, London (In-House)

Rumpelstiltskin, Contact Theatre, Manchester (The Big Tiny)

Sleeping Beauty, Harlow Playhouse (KD Theatre Productions)

Weans in the Wood, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Best Pantomime (550 to 950 Seats)

Cinderella, Theatr Clwyd, Mold (In-House)

Dick Whittington, Lighthouse, Poole (In-House)

Dick Whittington, St Helens Theatre Royal (Regal Entertainment)

Sleeping Beauty, The Arts Theatre Cambridge (In-House)

Snow White, Eden Court, Inverness (Imagine Theatre and Eden Court)

Best Pantomime (Over 950 Seats)

Aladdin, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions and Sheffield Theatres)

Jack and the Beanstalk, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (UK Productions)

Jack and the Beanstalk, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Sleeping Beauty, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Sleeping Beauty, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (In-House)