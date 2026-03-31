Public Tickets On Sale For The Pantomime Awards 2026

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Tickets are now on general sale for The Pantomime Awards 2026, which will take place on Sunday 19 April at 5pm at Wycombe Swan in High Wycombe.

In addition to celebrating the winners, The Pantomime Awards 2026 will feature special guest performances from some of pantomime’s biggest stars, alongside other exceptional talent from across the industry. The line-up includes Steve Royle, the stand-up comedian, ITV Britain’s Got Talent finalist and presenter who last year won Best Comic for his performance in Cinderella at Blackpool Grand Theatre, pantomime Dame Michael J Bachelor who previously received a Pantomime Award for his contribution to Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage and 2024’s Best Villain Award winner Wendi Harriott, as well as performers from the acclaimed Milton Keynes based Arts1 theatre school.

Nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2026 were recently announced including Danny Beard, Ada Campe, Helen George, Sarah Hadland, Nigel Harman, Joe McElderry, Clive Rowe, Allan Stewart, George Webster, Gary Wilmot and Will Young to name but a few. The nominees exemplify the breadth of talent, skill, enthusiasm and hard work from the creative forces, production teams and cast members who work tirelessly year-round to deliver outstanding entertainment to theatres across the country. For the full list of nominees, visit the UK Pantomime Association website: www.pantomimeassociation.co.uk.

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre’s rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future.