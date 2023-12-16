The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE

Magic show, Unbelievable, re-imagines live magic, fusing the very best of illusion, slight-of-hand and mind-reading. The multi-talented company of actors and musicians have brought nights of jaw-dropping entertainment to audiences since opening at The Criterion Theatre.

In acknowledgement of the cast and crew’s skill and dedication to the craft, The Magic Circle have honoured them with rare invitations to become certified magician apprentices. This is the first step to becoming a member of the world’s foremost magic society.

Founded in 1905, all magicians are required to prove their skill to enter The Magic Circle, with the understanding that they should continue to promote and advance the art of magic. On top of that, members must give their word to never disclose the secrets of the artform. The cast and crew of Unbelievable have continued to adhere to this code throughout the run of the show and now, in recognition of their work, they are to be rewarded.

The Magic Circle’s presentation took place at the end of Friday night’s performance.

Marvin Berglas, President of The Magic Circle said: ﻿“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Unbelievable. Despite having little or no previous formal training in the art of magic, they all demonstrated considerable dedication, talent, and passion for our art through their wonderful performances. As the President of The Magic Circle I extend, on behalf of our Council an invitation to become Apprentices of The Magic Circle and hope that their love of Magic will continue to grow and flourish.”

Andy Nyman, co-director and writer of Unbelievable and member of The Magic Circle said: “When myself, Andrew and Derren saw the dedication, love and skill the cast brought to learning and performing magic, it felt only right that they should take the next step and be honoured by becoming Apprentices of the Magic Circle. We can’t wait to see what there next steps in the art will be.”

This unique invitation will read as follows:

Despite having little or no previous formal training in the art of Magic, you have all demonstrated to the Council of The Magic Circle your considerable dedication, talent, and passion for our art through your wonderful performances in the West End show, ‘Unbelievable’.

“This is to certify that Marvin Berglas, President of The Magic Circle, wishes to extend to the entire Cast and Crew of Unbelievable a personal invitation to apply to join The Magic Circle as an Apprentice.

The cast and crew who received invitations are as followed:

Cast: Laura Andresen Guimarães, Alexander Bean, Samuel Brenton, Samuel Creasey, Izalni Batista Nascimento Junior, Yolanda Ovide, Hannah Price, Emily Redlaff, Rhys Shone

Crew includes: Adam McClelland, Catherine Gibbs, Natasha Harper-Smith, Lara Sian, Lauren Hitchen, BoBo Lai, Trystan Winn-Davies, Tricia Forde, Lauren Digby

Cast member Simon Lipkin and crew members Caius Ferguson, Roman Armstrong and Jack Vogler are members of The Magic Circle.

Unbelievable runs until the 07 January at the Criterion Theatre