TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL Cancels UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its engagement at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, the world premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will not tour.

Presented by Phil Mcintyre Live, the musical is based on Irvine Welsh's novel and features a book by Welsh. The production is directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with music and lyrics by Welsh and Stephen McGuinness. Its score blends songs associated with the film adaptation along with original material written specifically for the production.

Listings for the planned tour have been removed from participating venues, and all references to the engagement have been taken down from the production's official website. Ticket holders have been contacted by their original point of purchase. Additionally, multiple cast members previously announced for the tour have shared on social media that they are no longer contracted for the scheduled touring period.

Kieran Brown, resident director and performer, stated: "So, once we finish Trainspotting in the West End, that’s it. The UK tour has sadly been cancelled - just not selling unfortunately for us. If Edinburgh of all places is stuck on 19% sales - you know you’re f***ed! Nothing to do with some of our reviews (I’m gloatingly pleased to say!). 100+ people (who’d poured their heart and soul into something that our audiences in London seem to love) suddenly find themselves unemployed from 6th September. This business is brutal - but it’s business at the end of the day. Lose £2 million now or £6 million later. So, so very much to be proud of." shared The National.

The musical is still in performances through September 5.

About TRAINSPOTTING

Cult heroes of youth culture; Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy, and Kelly are back, alongside an ensemble cast and a live band. Featuring some of the electrifying tracks from the film that defined a generation, together with catchy, confrontational and celebratory original songs, set to become singalong, dance-along classics, this is more than nostalgia amplified, it’s a genre-defying new musical that speaks to our contemporary malaise of defiance in the face of an uncertain future.



Radical, invigorating and life-affirming, this provocative, unforgettable experience will have even the most sceptical leave on a consciousness-altering high.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming