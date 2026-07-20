THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL to Return to London at Lyric Hammersmith

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Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL will return to London this Summer. This family musical will play a 4-week run at Lyric Hammersmith from Wednesday 29 July until Saturday 22 August 2026, marking the show's return to London following previous runs at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Chelsea Da Silva will play The Enormous Crocodile, with Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird, Marienella Phillips as Muggle Wump the Monkey and René Francalanza and Eleanor Ambekar as Swings.

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL has been touring the UK since March 2026, starting in Brighton before visiting Kingston, Darlington, Aylesbury, Poole, Newcastle, Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Coventry, Wolverhampton, York, Nottingham, Bristol, Bradford and Glasgow.

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they're going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl's snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell CDG, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound by Tom Gibbons. Associate directed by Tash Holway & Blythe Stewart and Associate Puppetry directed by Michael Jean-Marain.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. The Enormous Crocodile the Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

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