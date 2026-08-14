THE COMEDY STORE to Launch at Woolwich Works This Autumn

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Woolwich Works is putting comedy centre stage this autumn, with two major stand-up nights arriving in Woolwich: the launch of The Comedy Store at Woolwich Works on Friday 11 September, followed a week later by the return of Big Bill’s Comedy Night, headlined by award-winning comedian Shazia Mirza. Together, the two shows kick off a packed autumn season of comedy at Woolwich Works, bringing together established names and rising talent.

On Friday 11 September, Live Nation presents The Comedy Store at Woolwich Works for the first time at Woolwich Works’ Fireworks Factory, bringing one of the UK’s most respected comedy brands to south east London. The inaugural line-up features four distinctive voices from the UK and international comedy circuit: Dave Fulton, Markus Birdman (also a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist in 2023), Lily Phillips and Jimmy McGhie. A fresh line-up will follow for a second instalment of The Comedy Store – Woolwich on Friday 27 November.

A week later, on Friday 18 September, Big Bill’s Comedy Night returns, headlined by award-winning British comedian, writer and broadcaster Shazia Mirza. Her razor-sharp wit has been seen on shows including QI, Have I Got News for You and The Jonathan Ross Show. The night is hosted by rising comic Bilal Rashid, with further names to be announced.

On Friday 23 October and Friday 20 November, South London’s leading emerging comedy showcase Big Bill’s Comedy Night continues with two more nights of stand-up as Bilal Rashid hand-picks some of the best comedians on the circuit, with performers whose credits include Live at The Apollo, QI and Mock the Week. As well as being a stand-up in his own right, Bilal is steadily building a reputation for championing the darkest, most cutting edge rising comic talent.

In between these dates, Darryl J Carrington presents Out of the Box on Sunday 25 October, a multi-award-winning family show promising an hour of joyful chaos, jaw-dropping skill and irresistible fun. Following five-star success at the Edinburgh Fringe and being named Best Family Show, Darryl draws on 20 years of clowning experience to captivate audiences of all ages.

The winner of Best Kids’ Show at the 2024 Leicester Comedy Festival Olaf Falafel brings his acclaimed family comedy to Woolwich Works during half-term with Olaf Falafel’s Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far (27 October). Described as “the comedy show comedians take their kids to”, expect an hour of brilliantly ridiculous jokes, live drawing, time travel, truth-telling cheese and plenty of silliness.

dFresh off the heels of another award-winning Edinburgh Fringe run, Buffy Revamped (28 October) is a fast-paced parody of the hit 1990s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, racing through all 144 episodes in one evening. The critically acclaimed one-man show is created and performed by comedian and Buffy connoisseur Brendan Murphy. For event the most ardent Buffy fans, you’ll have never experienced it quite like this!

Finally, Helen and Ellie bring their brand-new comedy show Scummy Mummies: Hot Mess to Woolwich Works on 19 November. From menopause to mansplaining, they cover it all in a riotous night promising plenty of laughs and a big Scummy party.

Nick Williams, Director of Woolwich Works, commented: “Comedy has always been an important part of what we do at Woolwich Works, and this autumn sees the programme take a big step forward. We're bringing one of the country's best-known comedy institutions to Woolwich for the first time, welcoming brilliant established stand-ups alongside emerging voices, and presenting everything from stand-up and parody to family comedy. We want audiences to know they can come here throughout the autumn and discover something - and someone

THE COMEDY STORE AT WOOLWICH WORKS

Friday 11 September

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: £26

Venue: Fireworks Factory

Age guidance: 18+

BIG BILL’S COMEDY NIGHT

Friday 18 September

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: £13.50 | Concessions £11.50

Venue: Beanfeast

Age guidance: 18+

BIG BILL’S COMEDY NIGHT

Friday 23 October

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: £13.50 | Concessions £11.50

Venue: Beanfeast

Age guidance: 18+

OUT OF THE BOX

Sunday 25 October

11am and 2pm

Tickets: £16.50

Venue: Ropekeepers Studio

Age guidance: 3+

OLAF FALAFEL'S STUPIDEST SUPER STUPID SHOW SO FAR

Tuesday 27 October

11:00am and 2:00pm

Tickets: £13.50

Venue: Ropekeepers Studio

Age guidance: 5+

BUFFY REVAMPED

Wednesday 28 October

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: Premium Cabaret Seating £35 | Standard Seating £29

Venue: Fireworks Factory

Age guidance: 14+

SCUMMY MUMMIES: HOT MESS

Thursday 19 November

7.30pm (Doors 7pm)

Tickets: £26 | Concessions £22

Venue: Fireworks Factory

Age guidance: 18+

BIG BILL’S COMEDY NIGHT

Friday 20 November

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: £13.50 | Concessions £11.50

Venue: Beanfeast

Age guidance: 18+

THE COMEDY STORE AT WOOLWICH WORKS

Friday 27 November

8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets: £26

Venue: Fireworks Factory

Age guidance: 18+

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