THE CHOIR OF MAN to Return to London at Arts at Marble Arch This Christmas

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The Choir of Man will return to London this Christmas, opening at Arts at Marble Arch on Thursday 10 December 2026, playing until Sunday 14 February 2027, with a press night on Wednesday 16 December.

The London season follows The Choir of Man's first ever UK & Ireland Tour, which opened at New Wimbledon Theatre in March 2026 and is currently taking The Jungle to audiences across the country and Ireland. The tour continues through the autumn, culminating at Edinburgh Festival Theatre in December, immediately ahead of the show's return to the capital.

The Choir of Man's West End journey began at the Arts Theatre in October 2021. Across more than 1,000 performances, the show welcomed over 280,000 audience members and received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, before concluding its most recent West End run in January 2026.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director of The Choir of Man, said, “We've always said that home isn't really a building; it's the people who know your name, pull up a chair, fill your glass and make room for you exactly as you are. For a long time, one particular corner of London felt like home to us, and we've really missed it.

“So it feels incredibly special to be bringing The Choir of Man back to the West End, opening the doors to our brand-new pub at the Arts at Marble Arch. It may be a new pub and a new chapter, but the feeling at the heart of the show remains exactly the same: whoever you are, and wherever you've come from, there will always be a place for you at our table. London, we're coming home — and we can't wait to see you at the bar.”

Set in on-stage pub The Jungle, The Choir of Man is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists including Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns N' Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone – including free beer. It's feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment celebrating the power of music, friendship and finding your people.

Since its creation, The Choir of Man has become an international stage sensation, playing three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House alongside multiple sold-out tours across the US and Europe. Its first UK & Ireland Tour launched in March 2026, taking the show to more than 30 towns and cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Tickets for the London season will go on sale next week, and casting for the London season will be announced separately.

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Related Stories 1 Photos: Meet the Cast of the UK & Ireland Tour of THE CHOIR OF MAN

All new photos have been released of the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of The Choir of Man. Check out the photos here! The show’s first ever UK & Ireland Tour opened at New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 14 March 2026.