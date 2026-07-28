THE ADAM AND JOE SHOW to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Live at Royal Albert Hall

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

DIY television pioneers Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish have announced that they are to reunite for a very special evening at London's Royal Albert Hall this November, to celebrate 30 years since the debut of their iconic Channel 4 series 'The Adam and Joe Show'.

Together, they'll revisit the anarchic spirit that defined a generation of late-night TV, through clips, memories and behind-the-scenes stories of their groundbreaking early work.

Adam and Joe said: “You're invited to a giant watch party to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Channel 4's groundbreaking DIY TV sensation, The Adam and Joe Show, featuring big-screen assisted retro-ramblings from Adam and Joe in person. It'll be the most fun anyone's had since the late 90s, with two men who are almost in their late 90s! Toymovies! BaaadDad! The Vinyl Justice Squad! Stupid pranks! The Footie Song! Afflicted with nostalgia? Join thousands of friendly fellow sufferers in a big room and have it cured!”

'The Adam and Joe Show: 30th Anniversary Live' will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 11th November 2026.

The Adam and Joe Show was a beloved British sketch comedy show running for four series on Channel 4 from 1996 – 2001.

Created, filmed and hosted by childhood friends Adam Buxton and Joe Cornish, its DIY approach to parodying contemporary popular culture won its hosts a cult following, with the pair going on to win the 'Best Newcomers Award' at the Royal Television Society Awards in 1998.

'The Adam and Joe Show' was born out of a previous job Buxton had on an earlier Channel 4 series, 'Takeover TV', a compilation of viewers' home videos, lo-fi comedy and eccentricities. Buxton and Cornish quickly realised that the videos that they were making themselves would be perfect. Buxton soon ended up presenting 'Takeover TV', and in 1996, Channel 4 commissioned 'The Adam and Joe Show'.

Filmed from the heart of Adam and Joe's bedsit, recurring fan-favourite features included - Vinyl Justice, where Adam and Joe would raid rock stars' homes dressed as policemen to examine their record collection for any embarrassing surprises – BaaadDad, seeing Adam's father Nigel reviewing music videos by contemporary acts he knew nothing about – and Toymovies, with Adam and Joe re-creating a popular current feature film using stuffed toys and elaborate cardboard sets.

The comedy duo have continued to work together over the years – not least with their hugely popular XFM and BBC Radio 6Music shows - but have also gone on to enjoy hugely successful solo careers; Buxton as a writer, comedian, host of the much-loved OG podcast 'The Adam Buxton Podcast', and more recently as a musician, launching his debut album 'Buckle Up', and Cornish as a screenwriter and director, with his debut film 'Attack The Block', followed by 'The Kid Who Would Be King' and 'Lockwood & Co', plus writing roles on Marvel's 'Ant-Man' and Spielberg's 'The Adventures of Tintin'.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming