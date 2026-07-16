Stephen Mangan Will Join Kristin Scott Thomas In THE CHERRY ORCHARD

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Stephen Mangan (The Split, Episodes, The Birthday Party) joins the previously announced BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Kristin Scott Thomas (Electra, Slow Horses, Four Weddings and a Funeral) in The Cherry Orchard as Lopakhin, opposite Scott Thomas' Lyubov Ranevskaya, at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

They will both be joined by further cast members; Ruby Bentall (Industry) as Sharlotta, Megan Cusack(Playboy of the Western World) as Dunyasha, Karl Johnson (King Lear) as Firs, Noof Ousellam (Macbeth)as Yasha, Nadia Parkes (Kidnapped) as Anya, Jack Riddiford (Stereophonic) as Trofimov, Vinette Robinson (Emilia) as Varya, Shubham Saraf (An Enemy of the People) as Yepikhodov and Peter Wight (Three Sisters) as Gaev. Complete casting will be announced in due course.

The production will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 3 October 2026 until 9 January 2027, with press night on 13 October.

The Cherry Orchard will see Stephen Mangan reunite with Ian Rickson having previously worked with him on Pinter's The Birthday Party in 2018.

Ian Rickson (Uncle Vanya, Jerusalem) and Kristin Scott Thomas also reunite to bring another Chekhov classic to the stage, Scott Thomas having previously played Arkadina in Rickson's acclaimed production of The Seagull which ran both in London and on Broadway; a role for which Kristin won the Olivier Award for Best Actress.

The Cherry Orchard also sees Rickson and Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, Uncle Vanya) working together again having had previous success on the 1997 production of McPherson's critically acclaimed The Weir and Uncle Vanya in 2020.

The Cherry Orchard, Chekhov's final masterpiece, captures a world in delicate and inevitable transition, and remains as timeless and resonant as ever.

When Lyubov Ranevskaya returns to her childhood estate after years abroad, she finds her family home and beloved cherry orchard under threat. As old loyalties falter and new ambitions rise, a world of privilege begins to crumble. Can Lyubov embrace the future, or will the pull of memory prove impossible to escape?

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