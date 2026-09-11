Society of London Theatre Mourns SOLT Board Member Alan Finch

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Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre mourn the passing of SOLT Board member, Alan Finch. Alan Finch had a profound influence on British Theatre. He was a kind, generous and widely respected theatre heavyweight working behind the scenes in his calm considered and diplomatic way to bring about real change. Throughout his career he held various roles including at Nottingham Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

His impact at Chichester Festival Theatre - where he was Executive Director alongside Artistic Director, Jonathan Church - was transformative, and for the last 10 years he played a crucial role as Managing Director at Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. Alan has served on the board of SOLT since 2022 and was a critical member of the Olivier Awards Committee, providing guidance and advice with his signature dry sense of humour and positivity.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of SOLT & UK Theatre said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Alan Finch. He was a leading figure in our theatre community and has left a lasting legacy on every venue and company he worked at, particularly Chichester Festival Theatre and, for the last decade, at Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. Along with so many others, we are lucky to have personally benefited from his wisdom and guidance and are enormously grateful for the contribution he made to the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre over many years. Our thoughts are with his many colleagues, friends and his beloved family.”

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