Sam Smith, NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, and More Set For London Coliseum Season

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From a Sam Smith residency to opera and magical illusions, the London Coliseum's September and October programme will offer a mix of world-class entertainment, showcasing the very best in music, theatre and live entertainment. Learn more about the lineup below!

Now You See Me Live

Final performance: 6 September 2026

The London premiere of Now You See Me Live continues into September, following the show captivating audiences across the globe. Inspired by Lionsgate's worldwide blockbuster film franchise, the show brings magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and jaw-dropping spectacle. As The Horsemen unite, they transform the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder. Catch it at the London Coliseum before it transfers to Las Vagas.

Sam Smith: To Be Free

8-19 September 2026

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith will perform an eight-night run of shows as part of their global To Be Free residencies. The 'To Be Free: London' shows follow the recent release of their heart-stopping single, 'My Guy' and the announcement of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, 'Hazel Eyes', released on 21 August 2026 via Capitol Records UK.

Angel's Bone: English National Opera

16-31 October 2026

Following its powerful UK premiere in Manchester this spring, English National Opera presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel's Bone making its West End transfer. Angel's Bone tells the story of Mr and Mrs X.E., a desperate couple longing for a better life who discover two wounded angels in their garden. They set out to nurse them back to health, but what begins as an act of apparent compassion quickly spirals into a disturbing portrait of greed and exploitation, and an unflinching take on human trafficking and modern-day slavery. Directed by the visionary theatre maker Kip Williams, who also recently directed Dracula starring Cynthia Erivo at the Noel Coward Theatre.

Tosca: English National Opera

30 October – 11 December 2026

English National Opera presents a new, reimagined staging of Puccini's Tosca – a timeless story of love, power and sacrifice. Set in a concert hall in an unidentified European state overtaken by civil conflict, opera singer Floria Tosca plans a secret meeting with her lover, the painter Mario Cavaradossi. When the corrupt police chief Scarpia intervenes, a place of music is transformed into a site of fear and violence. Tosca is forced to fight for her love, her honour and her life. Directed by Annilese Miskimmon, ENO's Artistic Director, and conducted by Ben Glassberg, the production stars Grammy Award-winning Axelle Fanyo in the title role.

Under 21s & Under 35s Opera Tickets:

English National Opera (ENO) offers free tickets to anyone under 21 and heavily discounted tickets for those aged 21-35 through its Under 21s and Under 35s schemes. These offers are available for all ENO operas at the London Coliseum. Discounted tickets can be booked in any seating area, subject to availability.

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