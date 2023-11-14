SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the Eventim Apollo in July 2024

The award-winning Broadway and West End hit show Shrek the Musical, currently thrilling audiences on tour, will transfer to the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for six weeks only from 19 July 2024. Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey), and Cherece Richards (Dragon) will continue to play to packed houses across the UK and Ireland until May 2024 before heading to the Eventim Apollo in London from 19 July – 31 August 2024.

Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this bright and beautiful fairy-tale world of Shrek has been reimagined by a new creative team and features all the classic characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, accompanied by the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The creative team includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returned to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour, set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (lighting), Jim Arnold (casting), Ben Harrison (sound) and Nina Dunn (projection design).

Shrek the Musical continues to tour through to May 2024 where it will finish in Canterbury, visiting a total of 31 venues.

Antony Lawrence plays Shrek. His previous credits include Scar in The Lion King, (International Tour) Mary Poppins (National Tour), Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre/RSC) and We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour).

Joanne Clifton, best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, plays Fiona. She joined the iconic TV show after winning the World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship. During her time on the show, she won the Christmas Special with McFly’s Harry Judd and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba. On stage Joanne Clifton was most recently seen in Windfall (Southwark Playhouse) and The Addams Family (UK Tour).

Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) most recently created the role of Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue) – a role he stayed with through the show’s entire West End run. He has also performed in productions of Wicked, Starlight Express and Taboo!

Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) most recently played the role of Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (UK tour). His previous theatre credits include the original West End productions of Be More Chill (Shaftesbury Theatre), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre); Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre); and On The Town (Regents Park Open Air Theatre).

The ensemble cast of Shrek the Musical will be announced in due course.

Next summer you don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience. Join Shrek and his loveable side-kick Donkey at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith as they embark on an action-packed adventure to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona from a castle protected by a fearsome fire-breathing dragon.

Retaining all the impact of the blockbuster film, this Shrek-tacular stage adaptation is packed full of ogre-sized fun with an exceptionally talented cast, infectious numbers performed by a live band including the anthemic ‘I’m a Believer’. With laugh-out-loud comedy, magnificent sets, vibrant costumes, and a heart-warming message of acceptance and friendship proving that ‘beautiful ain't always pretty’, this is an unmissable night out for the whole family.

The Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Shrek the Musical was first performed on Broadway in 2008, receiving 8 Tony nominations, and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, at the 2012 Olivier awards. Nigel Harman received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.