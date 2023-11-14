SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the Eventim Apollo in July 2024

The limited run will take place 19 July – 31 August 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 2 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 3 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 4 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month

SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the Eventim Apollo in July 2024

The award-winning Broadway and West End hit show Shrek the Musical, currently thrilling audiences on tour, will transfer to the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for six weeks only from 19 July 2024. Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad), Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey), and Cherece Richards (Dragon) will continue to play to packed houses across the UK and Ireland until May 2024 before heading to the Eventim Apollo in London from 19 July – 31 August 2024.  

Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this bright and beautiful fairy-tale world of Shrek has been reimagined by a new creative team and features all the classic characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film, accompanied by the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The creative team includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returned to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour, set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Jack & The Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham). Further creative team includes Ben Cracknel (lighting), Jim Arnold (casting), Ben Harrison (sound) and Nina Dunn (projection design).

Shrek the Musical continues to tour through to May 2024 where it will finish in Canterbury, visiting a total of 31 venues. 

Antony Lawrence plays Shrek. His previous credits include Scar in The Lion King, (International Tour) Mary Poppins (National Tour), Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre/RSC) and We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour).

Joanne Clifton, best known for her time as a professional dancer on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, plays Fiona.  She joined the iconic TV show after winning the World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship. During her time on the show, she won the Christmas Special with McFly’s Harry Judd and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba. On stage Joanne Clifton was most recently seen in Windfall (Southwark Playhouse) and The Addams Family (UK Tour). 

Olivier Award-nominee James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) most recently created the role of Tray in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue) – a role he stayed with through the show’s entire West End run. He has also performed in productions of Wicked, Starlight Express and Taboo!

Brandon Lee Sears (Donkey) most recently played the role of Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (UK tour).  His previous theatre credits include the original West End productions of Be More Chill (Shaftesbury Theatre), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre); Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre); and On The Town (Regents Park Open Air Theatre).

The ensemble cast of Shrek the Musical will be announced in due course.  

Next summer you don’t have to go Far Far Away to find an unforgettable experience. Join Shrek and his loveable side-kick Donkey at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith as they embark on an action-packed adventure to rescue the beautiful, but cursed, Princess Fiona from a castle protected by a fearsome fire-breathing dragon.

Retaining all the impact of the blockbuster film, this Shrek-tacular stage adaptation is packed full of ogre-sized fun with an exceptionally talented cast, infectious numbers performed by a live band including the anthemic ‘I’m a Believer’. With laugh-out-loud comedy, magnificent sets, vibrant costumes, and a heart-warming message of acceptance and friendship proving that ‘beautiful ain't always pretty’, this is an unmissable night out for the whole family.

The Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Shrek the Musical was first performed on Broadway in 2008, receiving 8 Tony nominations, and the award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production was nominated for 4 Olivier awards, including Best New Musical, at the 2012 Olivier awards. Nigel Harman received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Theatre Cafe to Return as a Pop-Up at Theatre Cafe Diner Photo
Theatre Cafe to Return as a Pop-Up at Theatre Cafe Diner

London’s Theatre Cafe will return as a pop-up venture at its sister venue, the Theatre Cafe Diner, after its sudden closure in October.

2
Final Cast Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Final Cast Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland Tour

Final casting has been revealed for the UK and Ireland Tour of The Wizard of Oz which begins rehearsals today. The new musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, opens its UK and Ireland tour following a celebrated run at the world-famous London Palladium.

3
LW Theatres Announces New Co-CEOs Photo
LW Theatres Announces New Co-CEOs

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres has announced the appointment of Jules Arnott and Darren Atkins as its new Co-CEOs.

4
Southbank Centres Imagine Childrens Festival Returns in 2024 Photo
Southbank Centre's Imagine Children's Festival Returns in 2024

The Southbank Centre's renowned and celebrated Imagine Children's Festival returns from 7 to 17 February with a programme of creative, imaginative and fun-filled experiences for all the family to enjoy this February half term. With over 130 events packed into eleven days and 40% of the festival completely free, Imagine makes world-class artistic experiences accessible to everyone.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
WICKED
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You