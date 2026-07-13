Robbie Scott Departs TRAINSPOTTING Due to Injury; Lewis Kidd Takes Over Role of 'Renton'

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Trainspotting The Musical has shared a casting update for the role of Renton. The previously announced Robbie Scott is stepping down from the role due to an injury he sustained during rehearsals. He shared that he is being taken care of, and intends to join the cast when the show comes to Edinburgh this Autumn.

Taking over the role in the meantime will be Lewis Kidd. Kidd's theatre credits include Starlight Express London; Mamma Mia! (UK & International Tour); The Sound Of Music (International Tour); Son Of A Preacher Man (UK Tour) and Some Enchanted Evening Concert by Rodgers and Hammerstein at Cadogan Hall. Workshops include The Boy In The Dress By David Walliams for The Royal Shakespeare Company. Television includes: Starlight Express At The Royal Variety Performance; and Mamma Mia! At The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals.

Thirty years after the film was released, the World Premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will make its West End premiere this summer, written by Irvine Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger. This is the story of the outsiders, the rebels. Performances will run on the Theatre Royal Haymarket stage from Wednesday 15 July.

In 1996 the film Trainspotting was released and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year taking over $76 million worldwide and won a slew of awards including a BAFTA for Best Screenplay. In 1999 it was ranked 10th in the British Film Institute’s ‘Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century’. Now, three decades later, cult heroes of British youth culture Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy and Kelly, are back alongside an ensemble cast and a live band.

The musical will feature some of the songs from the film that defined a generation, together with original songs with music and lyrics by Stephen McGuinness and Irvine Welsh.

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Related Stories 1 Video: Creator Irvine Welsh Talks TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL

Go inside the new show Trainspotting the Musical, in a new video featuring with creator Irvine Welsh. Written by Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) thge production is directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger.