Richard Chappell Dance To Premiere US FOLK In Cornwall And Exeter

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Devon-based Richard Chappell Dance returns this summer with the premiere of its latest production Us Folk at Sterts Arts & Environmental Centre in Cornwall on Wednesday 10 June and Exeter Northcott on Tuesday 16 June.

A joyful and compassionate celebration of community, Us Folk explores what folk culture can teach us about today's shared challenges. Reclaiming the spirit of togetherness, resilience and collective celebration at the heart of folk practice, the work reimagines these traditions for a more inclusive present, inviting us to move forward together as a caring community.

Featuring a cast of dancers, musicians, and poets, echoing the multidisciplinary nature of folk traditions, choreographer Richard Chappell blends contemporary dance, ballet, improvisation, and contact work into an expressive performance by dancers Marla King, Sam Gilowitz, and Maya Carroll.

Set to a rich, layered soundscape, with live music by acclaimed folk musicians and ceilidh callers Ben Moss and Maz McNamara, spoken word by award-winning poet Saili Katebe, and a bold striking score by electronic music duo Larch, sampling the world-renowned Treorchy Male Voice Choir.

Rooted in nature and community, Us Folk is an urgent yet uplifting call to empathy, celebrating the power of social dancing to reconnect us with one another and the world around us.

Of Us Folk, Artistic Director and Choreographer Richard Chappell said: “I'm excited to bring Us Folk to audiences in Devon and Cornwall this summer, where folk dance and music are such a vital part of cultural life. By weaving together contemporary dance with modern folk and writing practices, we've shaped a rich tapestry of art forms that reimagine what communities can be today, as a powerful act of connection and joy.”

The performances of Us Folk follow Richard Chappell Dance's most successful spring tour to date, which saw the company perform to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Plymouth and achieve its largest audiences in England and Wales at Oxford Playhouse and Theatr Brycheiniog respectively.

Alongside the performances a range of wrap around community activity will take place, with further details to be announced shortly.