Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre

Freeform Brazilian dance aims for the political and poetic with mixed results.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre

Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre A bicycle is ridden around the stage before a dancer flips it over, pumps the pedals and then uses a spoon to make noises from the spokes and rubber tyre. Elsewhere, four others are in some kind of human caterpillar which ends in joyfully chaotic play fighting. In the background, two more are having a long, slow snog.

Welcome to Zona Franca, a show created by Brazilian choreographer Alice Ripoll and dance company Cia Suave that does its level best to defy being pigeonholed. Can this even be called a dance production if only about a third of the time is spent on hip-shaking and booty-waving? 

Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre
Photo credit: Renato Mangolin

Thematically, this is something of a hot mess. It describes itself as “poetic and political” and, while there’s a certain physical poetry to some of the more unusual set pieces, the political aspects alluded to online (including the end of the Bolsanaro era and the return of Lula) are ostensibly missing in this barely structured work. The often-simultaneous casual and seemingly unco-ordinated physical vignettes make it difficult to pick out any deeper meaning than, say, gazing at a Rothko or a Pollock from a distance.

Raphael Elias’ stage design is inventive and fluid in a charming lo-fi way. Overhead balloons are popped and rain down containing glitter and small lights onto the floor; later, dancers roll about, knocking the lights around and covering themselves in glitter. The troupe play around with conventional instruments like drums and unconventional equipment like the aforementioned bike or a football which is kicked into the audience. A trolley table is gently pushed along, aboard which a couple explore their oral fixations - hand, foot, elbow - while their colleagues illuminate them with mobile phone lights.

When bouts of dancing do break out, it is fun to see how the different styles are deployed and intertwined. Lithe women twerk away in groups or alone while doing the splits. Brazilian styles like the passinho and styles from northern and north-east Brazil like brega funk and pisadinha are explored to sounds ranging from pounding Afro-house to pure silence.

Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre
Photo credit: Renato Mangolin

An interesting contrast is another South American production opening in London this week. Matías Jaime’s Argentinian hit show Malevo combines a massive wall of rhythmic sound with a regimented group of musician-dancers stomping and tapping their way through malambo sequences; it is a powerful effect albeit one which soon becomes repetitive. Zona Franca, on the other hand, is relaxed and light on its feet, always unpredictable and with a sweet but flimsy candy floss-like structure holding it together.

Like Trajal Harrell’s critically-derided Porca Miseria earlier this year, the chief barrier to greater enjoyment is not the quantity of the ideas but the quality of the vision. It is always exciting seeing a choreographer of Ripoll’s talents ripping up the rulebook but her freeform direction invites a free-for-all range of interpretations, not all of which speak to its “poetical” or “political” concepts.

Zona Franca continues at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre until 4 November.

Photo credit: Renato Mangolin




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Inside Underbelly Boulevard and Café Kittys Opening Party Photo
Photos: Inside Underbelly Boulevard and Café Kitty's Opening Party

All new images have been released from the Underbelly Boulevard and Café Kitty opening party on Thursday 2 November, celebrating Underbelly’s new venue, restaurant, and bar in the heart of Soho. Check out photos here!

2
Cast Set for UK Tour of CAN BEARS SKI? Photo
Cast Set for UK Tour of CAN BEARS SKI?

The Pied Piper Theatre Company and Deafinitely Theatre have announced the full cast of the Can Bears Ski? bythe award-winning poet Raymond Antrobus in a new adaptation for the stage by Tina Williams.

3
Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre Photo
Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre

Due to exceptional demand, with only a handful of tickets remaining for the original dates, three extra shows have been added to the run of Rosalie Minnitt's acclaimed character comedy Clementine at Soho Theatre this November.

4
Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre Photo
Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

SuperYou Musical, starring Lucie Jones, is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life; Tickets from £15

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... Franco Milazzo">(read more about this author)

Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank CentreReview: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre
Review: MALEVO, Peacock TheatreReview: MALEVO, Peacock Theatre
Interview: 'We Need Human Connection More Than Ever Now' Club Kabarett's Bernie Dieter Tells Us About Her History-Making ShowInterview: 'We Need Human Connection More Than Ever Now' Club Kabarett's Bernie Dieter Tells Us About Her History-Making Show
Review: COWBOIS, Swan Theatre, Stratford-Upon-AvonReview: COWBOIS, Swan Theatre, Stratford-Upon-Avon

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You