Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery

VR is the star in this mind-bending show about touch and memory

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Review: WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery

Review: WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery Making its London debut alongside two other ZU-UK productions (the brilliantly thought-provoking Binaural Dinner Date and the interactive ghost hunt-slash-radio show Radio Ghost), the VR-enabled Within Touching Distance is a profound work which digs deep into the psychology behind the most underrated sense.

A word of warning: this show isn’t for the self-centred or the hard of feeling; those with the emotional self-awareness of an Ikea wardrobe will find little of value here. 

While there are entire industries devoted to what we see, hear, taste and smell, touch is relatively ignored in commercial terms. This is surprising considering how important it is to us on a daily basis. How do we protect against uncomfortable or even dangerous levels of sharpness, cold or heat? And what exactly is kissing or sex without feeling another’s lips and flesh against our own?

Very few VR productions explore the sense of touch, preferring to realise their alternative reality through eyes and ears. Even with the goggles and headphones on, though, there’s no getting away from the real-world sensation that we are not standing on the shores of a lake or flying through the air but are, instead, sat in a seat or stood upright somewhere. Even the brilliant Bal Du Paris which let us see our real-life companions in the VR world ultimately couldn’t push away from the fact we were actually in a backstage area of The Barbican.

Within Touching Distance goes the extra mile to make us feel that we have left the toy-strewn room we just entered, having participants wear pyjamas over their clothes and be put into an actual bed by an actor dressed as a nurse. They hold our hand and speak to us in happy and comforting tones as, in our VR view, we see “our” small body with its tiny hands and feet in an infant’s bedroom. It’s a real shock to be authentically transported not just to another place but to another age and to feel so, so young.

We go from this intense scene and leave childhood behind. After a witty meditation on time, touch and memory while flying down corridors and through the air, we soon end up at the other end of life, appropriately enough still in our PJs and still in bed. This time, we rise from the bed into the not-altogether-comforting experience of being elderly. The real-word accessories and physical assistance of the actor enhance the VR sensations, making us feel frail, tired and frankly useless. Whether this segment is more an insightful portent of what is to come to those of us who live long enough to be so decrepit or possibly a subtle advert for Dignatas, there is no doubting the gut-churning fear this real lack of agency instils in us.

Within Touching Distance is a mind-bending journey which goes far above and beyond expectations. There’s a skilful blend of technology, theatre and intimacy here that inevitably forces us to reflect on both our own history of physical contact and thoughts for the state of our future selves, and not always in a comfortable way.

Within Touching Distance continues at Stephen Lawrence Gallery until 17 December.

Photo credit: Sharon Walla


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Jonathan Maitlands THE INTERVIEW Will Be Available to Stream Online This Month Photo
Jonathan Maitland's THE INTERVIEW Will Be Available to Stream Online This Month

Presented by Original Theatre Online in association with Park Theatre, Jonathan Maitland's play The Interview starring Tibu Fortes as Martin Bashir and Yolanda Kettle as Diana, Princess of Wales, will be available to stream online from 21 December 2023, following its recent stage premiere. 

2
Lucie Jones Will Perform a Concert at Londons Cadogan Hall in May 2024 Photo
Lucie Jones Will Perform a Concert at London's Cadogan Hall in May 2024

West End star Lucie Jones comes to Cadogan Hall on Sunday 12 May 2024 at 6.30pm. Tickets go on sale on Monday 4 December at 10am.

3
Review: A PISSEDMAS CAROL, Leicester Square Theatre Photo
Review: A PISSEDMAS CAROL, Leicester Square Theatre

Sh*t-Faced Showtimes’ A Pissedmas Carol has returned to Leicester square theatre for the fourth year - a cloud of alcohol following close behind.

4
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Studio Ghiblis MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO at the Barbican Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Studio Ghibli's MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO at the Barbican

Last night, (Thursday 30 November), Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) celebrated the official opening night of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, which returned to the Barbican centre early this month for a strictly limited run.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... Franco Milazzo">(read more about this author)

Review: BINAURAL DINNER DATE, Stephen Lawrence GalleryReview: BINAURAL DINNER DATE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery
Review: BATSU, Underbelly BoulevardReview: BATSU, Underbelly Boulevard
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London ColiseumReview: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square SpiegeltentReview: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
SIX

Recommended For You