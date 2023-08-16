Review: THE GARDEN OF WORDS, Park Theatre

Play adapted from anime movie does not quite land on stage

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 3 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trail Photo 4 Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Review: THE GARDEN OF WORDS, Park Theatre

Review: THE GARDEN OF WORDS, Park Theatre The anime vibe is present as you take your seat - the saturated colour palette of the video projected on stage, the rain sheeting down, the skyscrapers of Tokyo looming. Soon teenagers arrive, confused about the transition to adulthood already underway and then the grown-ups, lost and alienated in a world that seems always at arm’s length as they plot a future that is wracked with anxiety. Yes, there’s a bit of Murakami in there too.

Director, Alexandra Rutter’s, The Garden of Words is adapted from a movie, itself adapted from a Japanese book, becoming part of a burgeoning trend of taking an art form that started in the graphic novels that moved first to the screen and is now moving to the stage.

The genre (as anyone who has seen a Studio Ghibli film can attest) is at once familiar, but also disorienting, ideas about heroes and villains embedded in the Western tradition subverted (from our perspective) and complex moral questions left without traditional glib solutions. Sometimes that structural ambiguity can be satisfying, and sometimes infuriating - there’s a bit of both in this play.

Takao (Hiroki Berrecloth, impressive on his stage debut) dreams only of designing shoes, his ticket out of a home with a boozed-up, largely absent mother and a brother rushing out to live with his girlfriend - yes, it’s a bit Kinky Boots. Avoiding school, he finds his way to a peaceful garden where a woman, Yukari (Aki Nakagawa), ten years or so his senior, reads enigmatic Japanese poetry, while swigging beer and eating chocolate. The two oddball loners hit it off, with the boy infatuated with the mysterious mother-figure and the woman intrigued by a kid in whom she sees much of her own isolation.

Meanwhile, a girl at school (Shoko Ito) is discovering make-up, short skirts and a capacity to turn boys’ heads, inevitably falling for a controlling jock who ruthlessly exploits her lack of self-esteem. When she eventually realises his true nature, she turns on the mysterious woman in a fit of jealousy who, it is revealed, is a teacher about whom rumours are circulating. The mess leads to false accusations and a showdown with Takao.

None of this is particularly clear in a narrative that slips and slides and I’m not at all sure that summary is correct in all details. This is partly because adaptors (Susan Momoko Hingley joining the director) have expanded some of the minor roles from the film and the storylines never quite gel into a coherent whole. Shoko is too much of a cypher for the bad girl (smoking cigarettes!) and we’re not entirely clear how she is so motivated to bring down Yukari to the extent of ruining her, nor how the school fails to see how troubled a teen she is and offer support. 

The best elements of the show is KENNY’s video work and Nicola T. Chang’s sound design creating an otherness that sends us to another place without losing its connection with the real world. Hang on to that while marrying it to an engagement with characters as fully realised as Takao and Yukari (the supporting cast have a thankless task with underwritten roles) and more clear approach to the plotting and the play would succeed beautifully.

As it stands, it’s gorgeous to look at, but the garden’s magical haven remains too inaccessible for us on the other side of the fourth wall.        

The Garden Of Words at Park Theatre until 9 September

Photo Credit: Piers Foley




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
West End Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Release Video in Support of Englands Lionesses Photo
West End Cast of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Release Video in Support of England's Lionesses

West End cast of Matilda the Musical has released an inspirational video to commemorate the upcoming match between England's Lionesses against Australia today.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSIE MCCABE: FEMME FATALITY, Assembly George Square Studios Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSIE MCCABE: FEMME FATALITY, Assembly George Square Studios

Femme Fatality is a larger-than-life hour of stand-up that guarantees non-stop laughs from start to finish, with McCabe’s witty dry humour making comedy look as easy as putting up a shelf (just don’t ask a man to do it).

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANK SKINNER: 30 YEARS OF DIRT, Assembly George Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRANK SKINNER: 30 YEARS OF DIRT, Assembly George Square

Frank Skinner presents a simple hour of comedy that will have fans of his work roaring with laughter.

4
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Due to popular demand, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced an extra week for its new production of La Cage aux Folles, with 8 added performances from Monday 18 – Saturday 23 September 2023.

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... (read more about this author)

Review: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola TheatreReview: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre
Review: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola TheatreReview: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre
Review: RUDDIGORE, Opera Holland ParkReview: RUDDIGORE, Opera Holland Park
Review: ITCH, Opera Holland ParkReview: ITCH, Opera Holland Park

Videos

Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You