Review: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho Theatre

Levity in the face of uncertainty is its greatest strength.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trail Photo 4 Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Review: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho Theatre
Review: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho Theatre

The Arc keeps an eye on the past but it’s focus is firmly on the future. Consisting of three plays Birth, Marriage, Death, Emanate Theatre Company’s second production is not one weighed down by existential meanderings or heavy questions. Levity in the face of uncertainty is its greatest strength.

Alexis Zegerman’s Marriage is the most forward looking. Adrian, a North London nebbish equipped with cringe-inducing one liners and awkward dad jokes, is meeting Eva for the first time. Their first date is deliciously uncomfortable; a gangling Sam Thorpe-Spinks’ is met by Eva’s defensive folded arms and rolling eyes. Actor Abigail Weinstock is charmingly despairing: with a stern flicker of her eyebrow she laments: how did I end up here with him?

The two of them cannot escape a question, one that bears down on them as much as it draws them together: the J-question - “How Jewish are you?”. Zegerman playfully personifies this with a surreal twist: God, who just happens to be sitting next to them in the restaurant, interjects and declares their destiny to continue the bloodline. They are not so certain they subscribe to such a destiny. God pays his bill and leaves. What now?

Jewishness is the ostensible thread that ties the three plays together. But beneath, it’s that question. For Amy Rosenthal’s Birth, a doctor is confronted with the accusation of inducing an early labour for one of his patients so that he can go on his honeymoon. “What do you want me to do?” asks an indignant Nigel Planer. In Ryan Craig’s Death, two siblings plan both the impending funeral of their Nana and of one of their children’s recently deceased hamster.

A delightful lightness that slips back and forth between funny and poignant gently emanates. What now? becomes both a Jewish question and a universal one that speaks to us all. Cultural, personal, and political histories echo behind us all. But the future is always still all to play for. What now? Get on with it and find out.

In that sense The Arc is incredibly ambitious for three plays that together are just over an hour. The sometimes squished format admittedly limits its capacity to penetrate beyond the surfaces of the three stories. More directorial voltage wouldn’t go amiss either.

Regardless, there is a firm pulse beating undeaneath. Connections emerge; family, love, and all the niggly gristle between the two. Gorgeous, albeit disjointed, glimpses at a bigger picture whet the palate. But the audience are left wanting more. In their defence, this is Emanate’s second production. What now? is a question the artistic directors will certainly be asking themselves. No doubt something bigger is the answer.

The Arc plays at Soho Theatre until 26 August

Photo Credit: Danny With A Camera.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Azrieli Foundation Presents the London Debut of The Azrieli Music Prizes at Cadogan Ha Photo
The Azrieli Foundation Presents the London Debut of The Azrieli Music Prizes at Cadogan Hall

The Azrieli Foundation will present its Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP) London Debut Concert at Cadogan Hall on October 15, 2023, at 6:30 PM featuring the European premieres of prize-winning works by the three 2022 AMP Laureates: Iman Habibi, Aharon Harlap and Rita Ueda.

2
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

The cinema release of Ivo van Hove’s English language première of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, will be in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Check out an all new trailer here!

3
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carb Photo
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Executive Director Jo Hemmant and the whole Hackney Empire team have announced the successful installation of 76 large solar panels, which are one of the theatre’s recent huge steps in continuing their mission to reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs.

4
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month Photo
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month

Online sensation Laura Ramoso will be making her London debut with her show FRANCES.  Fresh from a sell-out run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival, Laura will take to the stage at Soho Theatre from 19th – 23rd September.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho TheatreReview: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho Theatre
Review: MAKESHIFTS AND REALITIES, Finborough TheatreReview: MAKESHIFTS AND REALITIES, Finborough Theatre
Review: THE EFFECT, National TheatreReview: THE EFFECT, National Theatre
Interview: 'It's In Our Bones': Amy Rosenthal, Ryan Craig and Alexis Zegerman on Jewishness, Humanity and Chekhov in THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYSInterview: 'It's In Our Bones': Amy Rosenthal, Ryan Craig and Alexis Zegerman on Jewishness, Humanity and Chekhov in THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
CHICAGO

Recommended For You