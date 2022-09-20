Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAX

Review: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAX

A film produced by Stage Access and IMAX invites you to immerse yourself in the sounds and opulence of Paris

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Review: RENEE FLEMING'S CITIES THAT SING: PARIS, IMAX

"There's no place like Paris, so welcome to my world of opera". So says Renée Fleming, when introducing this film on the city which invented the word "connoisseur".

Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris is a new, immersive experience co-created and produced by Stage Access and IMAX. It brings the sights, sounds, and music of the city of lovers to the world's biggest cinema screens.

Performed at the Theatre du Chatelet, Fleming enlists fellow singers Piotr Beczala, Alexandre Duhamel, and Axelle Fanyo to perform a variety of familiar pieces alongside the Orchestre Victor Hugo Franche-Comte (conducted by Jean-François Verdier).

The cinematography, by Julien Jaunet, and direction, by François-Rene Martin, is exquisite, placing the viewer directly within the orchestra - this is not just watching close-up but standing alongside and becoming part of the instrument itself, or getting an intimate close-up of the singer's gestures.

Fleming narrates with love and attention to the city she once called home, whether visiting a record shop and marvelling over old recordings of Carmen, or visiting le roi de haute couture, Alexis Mabille, to choose gowns to wear for her recital.

There are quieter musical moments, too, with pianist Tanguy de Williencourt supplying accompaniment for chamber pieces Reynaldo Hahn ("L'heure exquise"), Faure ("Pleurs d'or") and Delibes ("Les filles de Cadix").

James Inverne's script takes us through an affectionate and sometimes riotous celebration of Paris, its culture, and its sound. As the strains of the "Can-Can" from Offenbach's Les contes d'Hoffmann come to life, we see the stars of the opera at laughter and play while being made up for the camera.

There are the evergreen arias known to even the most casual of opera fans. The "Barcarolle", also from Les contes d'Hoffmann. "Au fond du temple saint" (popularly known as The Pearl Fishers Duet) from Bizet's Les pecheurs de perles. And later, in the final sections where you metaphorically kick off your formal shoes, we hear a selection from Bizet's Carmen and Verdi's "Libiamo, ne lieti calici (Brindisi)" from La Traviata.

Elsewhere, composers Massenet (Manon, Werther), Gounod (Faust) are featured making this a concert showcase to savour. We also find out more about the great myths of opera (of which Faust is one) from opera director Robert Carsen, who opines that the city's architecture "belongs to whoever is looking at it".

The Paris locations both tie to the music and to Fleming personally. Made for the giant IMAX screen, the film is visually beautiful, with the camerawork given great depth. The scope is impressive, the sound enveloping.

Opera can often, when seen live, seem distant: not here. IMAX is often synonymous with action films or 3D, but this is something very different.

Although there is no captioning within the film, attendees to screenings will receive a digital programme with lyrics to the arias, making them completely accessible to both seasoned opera fans and those new to the genre.

First of a planned series of Cities That Sing, this film will mark the first ever combination of IMAX's massive screen with opera and classical music, screening in more than 250 locations worldwide.

The first screening of Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris will be on 18 September with encore presentations on 21 September

Photo credit: J2Comm


Regional Awards


From This Author - Louise Penn

Louise is a former librarian who has been consuming theatre since childhood. Her particular interests are female-led theatre, queer theatre and shows about mental health, but she also loves musical... (read more about this author)


BWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln TheatreBWW Review: BLACK LOVE, Kiln Theatre
April 2, 2022

There is a sense of anticipation in the air as we take our seats for Black Love, which comes to the Kiln for a strictly limited run this month. As Aurora (Nicholle Cherrie) slinks into the stage set of white boxes, surrounded on all sides by the audience, she brings with her a stylised version of which 'black love' might be.
BWW Review: CLYBOURNE PARK, Park TheatreBWW Review: CLYBOURNE PARK, Park Theatre
March 25, 2022

A revival of Bruce Norris’s biting satire Clybourne Park still feels relevant today to questions of racial tension and gentrification. 
BWW Review: WHILE THE SUN SHINES, Orange Tree TheatreBWW Review: WHILE THE SUN SHINES, Orange Tree Theatre
November 25, 2021

As Bobby becomes engulfed by misunderstandings and misgivings, the script delights in lavender-tinged jokes, a wise ‘trollop,’ and a pair of would-be suitors from Free France and the United States. Farce is hard to get right, but the comings and goings, double-takes and cheeky dialogue are all on point. A cast of seven boasts no weak links and an excellent sense of timing. Four actors return from the successful 2019 run at the same venue and clearly relish the opportunity to come back to this feast of fun.
BWW Review: HAIRSPRAY, London ColiseumBWW Review: HAIRSPRAY, London Coliseum
June 30, 2021

Returning to London after more than a decade, and a few false starts, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s musical is, to quote the closing number of act one, “big, blonde, and beautiful”. 
BWW Review: TARANTULA at Southwark PlayhouseBWW Review: TARANTULA at Southwark Playhouse
May 2, 2021

Toni's life is about to change on a sunny day in East London. Issues of memory, identity and shadows of the past are explored in this one-woman show featuring Georgie Henley.