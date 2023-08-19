Review: PROM 44 – STRAVINSKY'S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra was conducted by Proms debut artist Gemma New, performing a selection from Shostakovich, Moussa and Stravinsky

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 2 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 3 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 4 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year

Review: PROM 44 – STRAVINSKY'S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall

Review: PROM 44 – STRAVINSKY'S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall The power and majesty of the orchestra was at the heart of this Prom, with a well put-together programme that included the European première of a BBC co-commission and two early twentieth century compositions from two of Russia’s most famous musical sons. It also felt quite story-driven across the board, though significantly so in the headline piece.

Samy Moussa’s Symphony No. 2 was inspired by six principles: Austerity, Clarity, the Philosophy of Being, the Sphere, Classicism, and Mythological and Ancient Origins. This certainly goes some way towards explaining the sensation that he has created a world within this piece; its melodies are hypnotic, and suggest the infinite - this is also helped by the three movements being played straight through without any pauses. Though it does show off the orchestra to great effect, it is never too grandiose or pompous, instead it keeps in touch with Moussa’s original intentions.

Moussa himself was in the audience to hear this exceptional performance of his work, and received a warm round of applause in turn. It is a special piece of music, and one that fit perfectly alongside the rest of the night’s music.

Soloist Pavel Kolesnikov joined the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra for Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major - this was a treat for both the eyes and the ears, as Kolesnikov dazzled the audience with his sartorial choices as well as his singular talent at the keys. He played with such passion and flair that I think everyone in the audience would have been heartbroken had he not returned to the stage for an encore.

His rendition of Bach’s Prelude in E minor was incredibly skilful and utterly transfixing. It was the perfect tonic after the first two pieces of the night, and sent us into the interval floating on air.

The Firebird was Stravinsky’s first foray into the world of ballet; to those in the know, it may feel a little familiar as he was very much influenced by the likes of Rimsky-Korsakov early in his career - however for the regular listener, you’re simply struck by its fairytale qualities and clear narrative arc. The piece has potent imagery, such as the appearances of the villainous Kashchey the Immortal (who turns people into stone) and the happy outcome following his vanquishing. Not only does it conjure up this imagery, but it also has the feel of a piece of music composed specifically for dancers.

It was a thrill to see the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra right at the top of its game, and also blessed with plenty of real characters - anyone who jokily gives the triangle a victorious wave as they stand to take a bow is worth watching, in my book! Conductor Gemma New was very expressive, and it almost felt as though the music was being channelled through her, so in sync was she with each piece. Even turning the pages on her score became part of the performance.

Unfortunately this was not one of the Proms chosen to be filmed for broadcast, but thankfully all events go out live on BBC Radio 3 - I highly recommend you catch up with the recording of this extraordinary display of musicianship.

The Proms are at the Royal Albert Hall until 9 September

Photo credit: Roy Cox




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere Photo
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea, Frank Wildhorn's Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

2
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre

Bronco Billy - The Musical is set to make its highly anticipated UK premiere at Charing Cross Theatre. Find out when and where to catch this exciting new production.

3
Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House

Experience the captivating world of 'Picture a day like this' at the Royal Opera House. Discover the enigmatic new operatic fable by George Benjamin and Martin Crimp, staged in the Linbury Theatre. Don't miss this captivating production - book your tickets now.

4
Jennifer Caldwell, Sev Keoshgerian & More to Star in I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICA Photo
Jennifer Caldwell, Sev Keoshgerian & More to Star in I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

Get the latest updates on the cast of I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL, a must-see show coming to [Theater Name] on [Date]. Don't miss out on this exciting new production that brings the magic of musicals to life.

From This Author - Debbie Gilpin

Review: PROM 17 – ORFF'S CARMINA BURANA, Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 17 – ORFF'S CARMINA BURANA, Royal Albert Hall
Review: BBC PROM 14: ELGAR'S 'ENIGMA' VARIATIONS, Royal Albert HallReview: BBC PROM 14: ELGAR'S 'ENIGMA' VARIATIONS, Royal Albert Hall
Review: BBC PROM 8 – IMPRESSIONS OF SPAIN, Royal Albert HallReview: BBC PROM 8 – IMPRESSIONS OF SPAIN, Royal Albert Hall
Review: PROM 7 – BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 7 – BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN

Recommended For You