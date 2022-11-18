Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre

Review: PICKLE, Park Theatre

Sex, drugs and gefilte fish.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Golders Green is rightly famous for many things. There's the Hippodrome Theatre which hosted Laurence Olivier, Marlene Dietrich and a Marx brother. Then there's the crematorium which was the first to be built in London and is the final resting place for the ashes of a motley crew of Ronnie Biggs, Enid Blyton, Sigmund Freud, Peter Sellers and Bram Stoker (amongst others). And then there is its large Jewish population and tasty kosher restaurants.

Written and performed by Deli Segal with direction by Kayla Feldman, Pickle lands us to the heart of this part of northwest London and into the life of Ari Fisch as she navigates between her traditional Jewish upbringing and household and her day job as a journalist for the Ham & High. We meet her family - worrying mother, frenemy of a sibling - and voyage with her through religious events (here a bris, there a Purim) as well as the usual Friday night dinners.

As with pretty much everyone born into a non-Anglo-centric culture, she struggles with her identity: how much should she adhere to and respect the values of her family and community and how much to those of work colleagues and society at large? Segal's script drops in many interesting facets of Jewish life, from their love of sushi (it's no coincidence that Golders Green has not one but two branches of Eat Tokyo plus an all-you-can-eat Sushimania within a few minutes of each other) to their dry and dark humour.

At times, the episodic nature of Pickle calls to mind an extended stand-up comedy routine more than theatre but Feldman's direction keeps the dissection of Ari's dilemma upbeat and engaging, albeit without any definite resolution. Her pacing makes sure that things move along at a decent speed and that the efforts of Segal - both as writer and actor - shine out.

Jewish language is a rich seam to mine, rich enough that a printed glossary of Hebrew terms is provided to audience members. It's not an uncommon topic - next month sees the release of Nice Jewish Boy at Hope Theatre, described as "a tragic comedy about a clash of identities" - but Segal infuses her protaganist's sex, drugs and gefilte fish lifestyle with a lively vibrancy.

This one-woman play doesn't veer too far from the now-wellworn Fleabag formula of hookups/family/friends/fourth wall-breaking confessions/rinse and repeat and it will be interesting to see where Segal takes her central character next. Even if Pickle covers ground seen aplenty elsewhere, there is an endearing vigor at the heart of this play. From the goy Greg to the loud American, this Fisch-eye view on la vida Ari is a madcap journey with music, musings and matzo balls.

Pickle continues at Park Theatre until 26 November. It is presented as part of Park Theatre's Make Mine A Double programme.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan




Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUS Photo
Photos: All New Photos of Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
All new production photos have been released for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre starring Courtney Bowman as Kit De Luca and Andy Barke as Happy Man/Mr Thompson.
WERE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre Photo
WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre
We’re Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre. 
The Old Vic Launches Free Online Platform, The Hub Photo
The Old Vic Launches Free Online Platform, The Hub
The Old Vic is delighted to announce the launch of The Hub – a brand new, free, online platform that will enable anyone, from anywhere, to delve behind the scenes of the cultural industries. The platform will provide global audiences the opportunity to develop their careers, recognise pathways into the industry, and benefit from content championing positive mental health.
Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts Photo
Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts
Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, are organising a demonstration outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) next Tuesday (22 November), calling for a reversal to cuts to arts organisations and an increase in arts funding.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

If you have or know of a show which is pushing creative boundaries in any art form and could do with an honest review, please let me know! Call me a critic, call me a scribbler, call me what y... (read more about this author)


Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park TheatreReview: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre
November 17, 2022

While ostensibly in the same bailiwick as Constellations and Lungs, Anything With A Pulse is far more of a white-knuckle ride into the heart of a modern source of darkness.
Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square SpiegeltentReview: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent
November 16, 2022

When it comes to London Christmas stage institutions, there’s an argument for saying that La Clique now deserves a place alongside Handel’s Messiah, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker and Mother Goose.
Review: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court TheatreReview: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court Theatre
November 4, 2022

Cutting edge technology and a witty script combine in this play which pushes the boundaries of what can be considered theatre.
Review: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music HallReview: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music Hall
November 3, 2022

David Farr made his name in 2016 bringing John le Carré's book The Night Manager to vivid life in a hit TV adaptation. In his latest play A Dead Body In Taos, re-animation is again the name of the game.
Review: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London PalladiumReview: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London Palladium
October 29, 2022

Jordan Gray is having one hell of a year. Five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe have led to a run at Soho Theatre, a controversial slot on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live and the chance to work on an ITV show with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.