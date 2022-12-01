Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: MAKE MINE A DOUBLE - TUNNELS and PRESS, Park Theatre

Two plays showcase emerging talent but suggest that the best is yet to come

Dec. 01, 2022  
Review: MAKE MINE A DOUBLE - TUNNELS and PRESS, Park Theatre

Review: MAKE MINE A DOUBLE - TUNNELS and PRESS, Park Theatre Make Mine A Double is the catchy, and enticing, title of the season of paired plays staged in the Park Theatre's smaller space, offering an opportunity for both young playwrights and audiences keen to find the next big thing. The current offerings, Tunnel by Oliver Yellop and Press by Sam Hoare, illustrate the strengths and weaknesses of the format - both hold many points of interest but both suggest that there is more considered work to come.

Yellop's two-hander takes us back in time to the 1970s and in geography to East Berlin, where a pair of cousins (Paul and Freddie) are digging under the Wall en route to freedom. With the stifling claustrophobia, the usual concern of a young lad (Freddie) about the girl he's leaving behind and the nagging doubt that Paul must have done some kind of deal with the Stasi when he was in prison, it's a plot that twists and turns.

Lewis Bruniges and Oliver Yellop himself are a credible pair and they are aided in suggesting a divided Berlin by Niall Ransome channeling early Krautrock on the synthesiser. But it's all a little inconsequential - we're a third of a century on from that dismal DDR regime that was forgotten shortly after its demise and, while a reckoning is still to be made with abused athletes and others, one wonders whether it's worth an hour of anyone's time in 2022.

Press is set in a dystopian United Kingdom, which is anything but united having toppled into ethnic conflict arbitrated by a totalitarian government and reported by a cowed media. Writer, Sam Hoare, tells the tale, playing a cocksure journalist who uses every shabby trick of the trade to climb its greasy pole before almost stumbling into exposing an atrocity and inviting the iron fist of the state to intervene in his life and his family's.

At first a black comedy, shit gets serious (as they say), and polemic overpowers pastiche. As with the first play in the double bill, one wonders whether this ground needs to be retrod - the appalling internecine conflict in the Balkans gave many such examples and, as Suzanne Emerson's super design work shows, this terrible scenario is being played out right now in countries such as Myanmar.

I'll look for both writers' future work, when I hope they'll set their work and frame their arguments in more contemporary, more relevant environments. They clearly have much to say and the wherewithal to say it on stage - how best to get their message across is the immediate challenge.

Make Mine A Double - Tunnels and Press - is at Park Theatre until 10 December

Photo Credit: Mark Douet




LIFE OF PI Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour in August 2023 Photo
LIFE OF PI Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour in August 2023
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling Olivier Award winning stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, which is currently running at Wyndham's Theatre in the West End and stars an extraordinary life-size puppeteered Bengal Tiger, begins its first ever tour of the UK and Ireland at the Sheffield's Lyceum theatre in August 2023, where it will run from 29 August to 16 September 2023.
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on JERSEY BOYS Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on JERSEY BOYS
Black Friday: Save up to 60% on tickets for Jersey Boys: winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations. 
The Cast of MOTHER GOOSE Arrive at Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
The Cast of MOTHER GOOSE Arrive at Theatre Royal Brighton
A giant golden egg greets commuters at Brighton station in anticipation of Mother Goose opening at Theatre Royal Brighton this weekend.
Matthew Bournes ROMEO AND JULIET Will Embark on Tour in 2023 Photo
Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET Will Embark on Tour in 2023
New Adventures and Sadler's Wells have announced the return of Matthew Bourne's “ROMEO AND JULIET” with a 12-week UK Tour and five-week Summer Season at Sadler's Wells.

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to... (read more about this author)


Review: MAKE MINE A DOUBLE - TUNNELS and PRESS, Park TheatreReview: MAKE MINE A DOUBLE - TUNNELS and PRESS, Park Theatre
December 1, 2022

A dystopian past and dystopian future form the backdrop to two plays that never quite escape their specificities and, consequently, remain a little distant
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, London ColiseumReview: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, London Coliseum
November 27, 2022

Opera based on much loved 1946 film offers a vision of a town without music, without joy, without love and, in doing so, compels us to value what we have - a moral shared by everyone in the house, but not outside it.
Review: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, UK cinemasReview: ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL, UK cinemas
November 25, 2022

Super fun for 7 year-olds to 77 year-olds with all that stage magic up there on the screen
Review: A SHERLOCK CAROL, Marylebone TheatreReview: A SHERLOCK CAROL, Marylebone Theatre
November 24, 2022

Super fun for Christmas with two of the world's most loved Victorian characters together at last
Review: DINNER WITH GROUCHO, Arcola TheatreReview: DINNER WITH GROUCHO, Arcola Theatre
November 22, 2022

Frank McGuinness's new play puts two giants of 20th century culture together but fails to ignite a spark between them
share