Review: IMPOSTER 22, Royal Court

The production runs until 14 October

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 3 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall Photo 4 TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

Review: IMPOSTER 22, Royal Court
Review: IMPOSTER 22, Royal Court Produced by Access All Areas, a theatre company led by disabled and autistic performers, Imposter 22 thrusts questions about disability centre stage. It’s exuberant, bombastic, and undeniably well-intentioned, but good intentions are not enough to make good theatre.

It unfolds as a murder mystery. Joe, a homeless man and a “neurotypical” has been found dead. A CSI style investigation unravels where scenes are re-enacted by the cast to determine the culprit, which they cheekily try to pin on each other. Each has their motive. Joe had infiltrated their sanctuary, an island in Battersea Park brought to luscious life with Cai Dyfan’s exuberant set design.

The production sizzles with tongue-in-cheek charm from the get-go, aided by generous helpings of chutzpah from across the cast, but it rarely feels like more than the sum of its parts. Instead Molly Davies’ story frays at the thematic seams, spiralling into conversations that meander from the main ideas. The sub-plot revolving around Joe’s depression feels oddly out of place in a story about neurodiversity.   

As a piece of theatre Imposter 22 lacks propulsion and dramatic bite. Hamish Pirie’s tonally varied production doesn’t balance enough conjure depth or emotion in its heavier discussions about neurodivergence. But that probably isn’t the intention. The aim here feels more akin to a community project than a straight piece of theatre.

In this sense Imposter 22 achieves exactly what it sets out to do in presenting a story about disability with a disabled cast on a major London stage. Housni Hassan’s bubbly Kev announces that “this is a relaxed performance” and that the audience “are free” to make noise and move around if they want to. Relaxed performances are increasingly popular, except they are usually prescribed to a handful of nights rather than an entire run.

The issue is that the play achieves this goal by virtue of its existence. It doesn’t matter what happens on stage. The fact that it is a production on the Royal Court stage makes the only point it needs to. There’s a parallel to be drawn to last year’s thinly veiled apology of a show Jews. In Their Own Words where the show’s existence as a mea culpa was the only statement it intended to make.   

The problem is what happens when the final curtain falls. Imposter 22 doesn’t do much to develop wider conversations about inclusivity either in the arts or wider society. It just wants to exist and have a bit of fun whilst it’s at it. There may be nothing wrong with that, but it just doesn’t make for a good show as well intentioned as it may be.  

Imposter 22 plays at the Royal Court until 14 October

Photo credit: Ali Wright




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Atkinson, Fearn, Jones, and More Set For MUSICAL CON 2023 Photo
Atkinson, Fearn, Jones, and More Set For MUSICAL CON 2023

Musical Con have released the full schedule for the second year of the UK's official musical fan convention, which is taking place at ExCeL London later this month. Learn more about who will be in attendance here!

2
The Old Vic Confirms Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY in 2024 Photo
The Old Vic Confirms Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY in 2024

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust, has confirmed the world premiere of Just For One Day. 

3
Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY to Premiere at The Old Vic Next Year Photo
Live Aid Musical JUST FOR ONE DAY to Premiere at The Old Vic Next Year

According to Deadline, the Live Aid musical, titled Just for One Day will premiere at the Old Vic Theatre in early 2024. Legendary Rock singer Bob Geldof, who organized the original concerts, will collaborate on the musical, which is devised and directed by Luke Sheppard. Get more information about the new musical here!

4
New British Musical MAISON MAC Releases World Premiere Recording Photo
New British Musical MAISON MAC Releases World Premiere Recording

The world premiere recording of the new British musical MAISON MAC, with music and lyrics by Sam Woof, is now available on all streaming platforms.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: IMPOSTER 22, Royal CourtReview: IMPOSTER 22, Royal Court
Review: PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS, Royal Opera HouseReview: PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS, Royal Opera House
Review: PETER GRIMES, London ColiseumReview: PETER GRIMES, London Coliseum
Review: ANTHROPOLOGY, Hampstead TheatreReview: ANTHROPOLOGY, Hampstead Theatre

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You