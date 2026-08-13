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Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre

Darren Raymond's new adaptation of Molière's comedy will receive its world premiere at Marylebone Theatre in September.

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The first look rehearsal photos for Tartuffe (Remixed), the new adaptation of Molière's masterpiece which blends razor-sharp comedy, spoken word, music, and beautifully crafted rhyming verse. Inspired by the lens of a contemporary Nigerian-Jamaican family, Tartuffe (Remixed) is written and directed by Darren Raymond (Shakespeare's Globe's Sam Wanamaker Award 2025 recipient) and stars Oscar and Olivier Award-winner Mark Rylance.

The world premiere opens at the Marylebone Theatre for a strictly limited 7-week season from 4 September to 24 October 2026

Bringing the Afolabi-Williams family to life with Mark Rylance as Pastor Terrance Blake are Blanche Williams (Grandma), Sara Mokonen (Adanna), Christopher Mbaki (D-Miz), Morenike Onajobi (Kemi), Ivandro Da Cruz Leite (Sinclair), Nakeba Buchanan (Elmire), Craig Blake (Delroy) and Usifu Jalloh (Oga).

The production is a joyful celebration of faith, family, forgiveness, and the courage to speak truth to power.

The outspoken Afolabi–Williams family gathers at Oga Afolabi's mansion as preparations begin for the wedding of his daughter. With relatives arriving from far and wide, family traditions are in full swing, emotions are running high, and opinions are never in short supply. But when a charismatic man of God who has won Oga's unwavering trust, takes up residence in the family home, old wounds reopen, loyalties are tested, and faith itself becomes a battleground. As the wedding day draws ever closer, the family must expose the truth before everything they hold dear is torn apart.

Tartuffe (Remixed) is presented by Marylebone Theatre, Patrick Myles & David Luff, Shakespeare Road in partnership with Intermission, co-produced with Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Anthology Theatre, Glass Half Full, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions and Wild Yak

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Usifu Jollah

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Ivandro Da Cruz Leite and Sara Mokonen

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Craig Blake and Morenike Onajobi play Delroy and Kemi

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Usifu Jollah, Chris Mbaki, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite, Morenike Onajabi and Craig Blake as Oga, D-Miz, Sinclair, Kemi and Delroy

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Ivandro Da Cruz Leite

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Morenike Onajobi

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Darren Raymond

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Craig Blake

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Chris Mbaki

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Ivandro Da Cruz Leite

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Blanche Williams

Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre Image


Mark Rylance, Blanche Williams

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