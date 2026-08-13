Photos: Rehearsal Images Released For THE STORY At The National Theatre
Tracey Scott Wilson’s play will run 27 August until 24 October.
Rehearsal images have been released for the UK premiere of leading American playwright, Tracey Scott Wilson’s seminal newsroom thriller, The Story. Directed by NT Associate Artist, Clint Dyer (the Death of England trilogy), this gripping and adrenaline-fuelled examination of racial politics and journalistic ethics will debut at the National Theare’s Olivier theatre from 27 August until 24 October 2026. Check out the photos!
BAFTA Award-winner Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios) makes her National Theatre debut as Yvonne, an ambitious black reporter who defies her editor to pursue an incendiary lead, choosing to go to any length to get ‘The Story’, alongside Aliyah Odoffin (All My Sons, Wessex Grove/Gavin Kalin Productions/Playful Productions), who plays the role of Latisha, Ashley Thomas (Hostage, Netlfix) who plays the role of Neil, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black, Netflix) who plays the role of Pat and Wilf Scolding (Cabaret, ATG/Underbelly) who plays the role of Jeff.
The cast also includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Jay Simpson as Detective and Unique Spencer as Adrienne.
Tee Arnold, Donna Augustin, Reanna Bleu, Katie Buchholz, Arianne Carless, Angelina Chudi, Linseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Matt Whitchurch complete the cast as ensemble.
There’s the truth and then there’s The Story. When a white teacher is killed in a black neighbourhood, four journalists race to get the headline – at any cost. But when shocking new evidence pulls them into the dark heart of the case, they are each forced to confront what they’re prepared to risk to tell their version of the truth.
Joining director Clint Dyer in the creative team is set designer Anna Fleischle, Costume Designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designer Benjamin Grant, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron. Also making up the team are associate director Emily Aboud, associate set designer Keziah Ferguson and associate sound designer Nick Mann.
Photo Credit: Feruza Afeweki
Matt Whitchurch, Katie Buchholz, Tee Arnold, Letitia Wright, Lorraine Toussaint
Tee Arnold, Linseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Arianne Carless
Linseigh Green (Ensemble), Roland Royal III (Ensemble) and Arianne Carless (Ensemble) The Story cast in rehearsals for The Story © Feruza Afeweki 35
Tracey Scott Wilson and Clint Dyer
Antonia Bernath and Roland Royal III
Tracey Scott Wilson and Clint Dyer
Lorraine Toussaint, Letitia Wright
Linseigh Green and Jay Simpson
Ashley Thomas and Lorraine Toussaint
Wilf Scolding and Letitia Wright
Wilf Scolding and Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright and Cast
Ashley Thomas and Cast