Photos: Rehearsal Images Released For THE STORY At The National Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rehearsal images have been released for the UK premiere of leading American playwright, Tracey Scott Wilson’s seminal newsroom thriller, The Story. Directed by NT Associate Artist, Clint Dyer (the Death of England trilogy), this gripping and adrenaline-fuelled examination of racial politics and journalistic ethics will debut at the National Theare’s Olivier theatre from 27 August until 24 October 2026. Check out the photos!

BAFTA Award-winner Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios) makes her National Theatre debut as Yvonne, an ambitious black reporter who defies her editor to pursue an incendiary lead, choosing to go to any length to get ‘The Story’, alongside Aliyah Odoffin (All My Sons, Wessex Grove/Gavin Kalin Productions/Playful Productions), who plays the role of Latisha, Ashley Thomas (Hostage, Netlfix) who plays the role of Neil, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black, Netflix) who plays the role of Pat and Wilf Scolding (Cabaret, ATG/Underbelly) who plays the role of Jeff.

The cast also includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Jay Simpson as Detective and Unique Spencer as Adrienne.

Tee Arnold, Donna Augustin, Reanna Bleu, Katie Buchholz, Arianne Carless, Angelina Chudi, Linseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Matt Whitchurch complete the cast as ensemble.

There’s the truth and then there’s The Story. When a white teacher is killed in a black neighbourhood, four journalists race to get the headline – at any cost. But when shocking new evidence pulls them into the dark heart of the case, they are each forced to confront what they’re prepared to risk to tell their version of the truth.

Joining director Clint Dyer in the creative team is set designer Anna Fleischle, Costume Designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designer Benjamin Grant, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron. Also making up the team are associate director Emily Aboud, associate set designer Keziah Ferguson and associate sound designer Nick Mann.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Full Cast Set For THE STORY at the National Theatre

Full casting announced for THE STORY, Tracey Scott Wilson's newsroom thriller, directed by Clint Dyer at the National Theatre's Olivier stage, starring BAFTA winner Letitia Wright alongside Lorraine Toussaint and Ashley Thomas.