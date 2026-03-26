Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre

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All new photos have been released from the gala performance of The Producers at the Garrick Theatre on Wednesday 25 March. Richard Kind is taking over the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only. He takes over from Andy Nyman, who is set to return on Monday 11 May. Check out the photos below!

Richard returns to the role following his performances on Broadway in 2004 (succeeding Nathan Lane) and later reprising the role in the 2012 Hollywood Bowl production.

With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its sold-out run in late 2024.