Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre
Richard Kind is taking over the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only.
All new photos have been released from the gala performance of The Producers at the Garrick Theatre on Wednesday 25 March. Richard Kind is taking over the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only. He takes over from Andy Nyman, who is set to return on Monday 11 May. Check out the photos below!
Richard returns to the role following his performances on Broadway in 2004 (succeeding Nathan Lane) and later reprising the role in the 2012 Hollywood Bowl production.
With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its sold-out run in late 2024.
Photo Credit: Roy J Baron
Joanna Woodward (Ulla)
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom) and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock) (1)
Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia) and Trevor Ashley (Roger DeBris)
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom), Joanna Woodward (Ulla), and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom) and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia)
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Samantha Brooks and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)
Trevor Ashley (Roger DeBris)
Harry Morrison (Franz Liebkind)
Carla Freeman
Esme Bowdler
Cody Dahler
Helen Fielding and guest
Dame Arlene Phillips
Julian Caillon and guest
Iain Glen and Charlotte Emmerson
La Voix
Lennie Ware
Nell Fisher
Reese Shearsmith
Rory Kienaar
Katie Dadzie and Nick Knowles
Vikki Michelle
Samantha Brooks
The Company of The Producers