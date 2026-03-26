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Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre

Richard Kind is taking over the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only.

By: Mar. 26, 2026

All new photos have been released from the gala performance of The Producers at the Garrick Theatre on Wednesday 25 March. Richard Kind is taking over the role of Max Bialystock for seven weeks only. He takes over from Andy Nyman, who is set to return on Monday 11 May. Check out the photos below!

Richard returns to the role following his performances on Broadway in 2004 (succeeding Nathan Lane) and later reprising the role in the 2012 Hollywood Bowl production.

With a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, the production is directed by Patrick Marber. The show transferred from the Menier Chocolate Factory following its sold-out run in late 2024.

Photo Credit: Roy J Baron

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Joanna Woodward (Ulla)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom) and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock) (1)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia) and Trevor Ashley (Roger DeBris)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom), Joanna Woodward (Ulla), and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom) and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Samantha Brooks and Richard Kind (Max Bialystock)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Trevor Ashley (Roger DeBris)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Harry Morrison (Franz Liebkind)

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Blake Harrison

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Adrian Lester

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Carla Freeman

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Esme Bowdler

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Cody Dahler

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Helen Fielding and guest

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Harriet Thorpe

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Dame Arlene Phillips

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Monica Dolan

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Julian Caillon and guest

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Iain Glen and Charlotte Emmerson

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
La Voix

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Lennie Ware

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Patrick Marber

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Patrick Marber

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Nina Wadia

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Richard Bacon

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Nell Fisher

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Reese Shearsmith

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Rory Kienaar

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Katie Dadzie and Nick Knowles

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Shappi Khorsandi

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Vikki Michelle

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
Samantha Brooks

Photos: Inside THE PRODUCERS Gala Night at the Garrick Theatre Image
The Company of The Producers



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