Photos: SPIN CITY Co-Stars Barry Bostwick and Richard Kind Reunite Backstage at THE PRODUCERS

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Barry Bostwick is currently touring the UK for the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He recently paid a visit to his old friend and former Spin City co-star, Richard Kind who is currently starring in The Producers on the West End at the Garrick Theatre.

Also in attendance was BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner and leading Judy Garland impressionist, Debbie Wileman and Producer of The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour, Scott Stander.

Bostwick and Kind starred in Spin City, an American sitcom television series that aired from September 17, 1996, to April 30, 2002, on ABC. The show is set in a fictionalized version of the New York City mayor's office. It originally starred Michael J. Fox as Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York. Fox departed in 2000 at the conclusion of the fourth season due to symptoms of Parkinson's disease, and Charlie Sheen became the new lead as Charlie Crawford for the final two seasons. The cast also included Carla Gugino, Alan Ruck, Michael Boatman, Connie Britton, and Alexander Chaplin.

Check out photos of the reunion below!