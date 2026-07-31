Photos: Harry Judd, KayCee Stroh, and More in Rehearsal For HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

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All new photos have been released of McFly's Harry Judd, Disney star Kaycee Stroh and the cast in rehearsals for the first UK non-replica production of Disney's High School Musical. The show will open at Lowry, Salford on 22 August 2026 running until 19 September 2026 before transferring to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October 2026 – 3 January 2027 with press night on 20 October 2026.

Jason Donovan will star as Coach Bolton at Lowry with Harry Judd taking over the role in London. Starring in both venues will be Disney icon Kaycee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans with Char Burnett as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O’Connor as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick as Jack Scott. The cast is completed by Alexander Black, Eleanor Bye, Harriet Caplan-Dean, Alison Driver, Conor Luke Drury, Mary Francis, Sonia Gil-Lubeiro, Tamsin January, Joseph Lennox, Lucas Morlotti, Katie Mulligan, André Phipps, Meg Silsby, Kade Stenson, Ethan Vijn and Eddie Zickerman.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film High School Musical has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

High School Musical is produced by Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry and co-produced by Winkler & Smalberg, Catherine Schrieber, Drew & Dane Productions, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Merritt Baer, Marc Levine, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live and Michael Watt Productions.

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Related Stories 1 Full Cast Set For Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL UK Tour and London Transfer

Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions announced the full cast for the first UK non-replica production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, starring Jason Donovan, Harry Judd, and Disney icon KayCee Stroh, at Lowry, Salford before transferring to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. 2 Harry Judd of McFly Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL London Transfer

McFly drummer Harry Judd will play Coach Bolton in the London transfer of Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, taking over the role from Jason Donovan following a Salford run.