Photos: Gerardine Sacdalan and More in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL in London

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All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Heathers The Musical. Playing the role of Veronica Sawyer is Gerardine Sacdalan. She joins Louis Hearsey as Jason ‘J.D’ Dean, Liberty Stottor as Heather Chandler, Jessica Ibadin as Heather Duke and Lou Henry as Heather McNamara. Check out the photos below!

The cast also includes Veronica Carabai (Black Power Desk) as Ms. Fleming/ Veronica’s Mom, Sophie Manners (professional debut) as Martha Dunnstock, Markus Södergren (Here and Now – The Steps Musical) as Kurt Kelly, Beau Jackson (professional debut) as Ram Sweeney, John Gurdían (West End debut) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Reuben Browne (School of Rock) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan, with Christian De-Gallerie (Midnight) as Preppy Stud/Officer, Ellouise Delooze (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) as New Wave Party Girl, Caitlin Garcia(West End debut) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Alexander Howarth (West End debut) as Hipster Dork, Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Thomas Oxley (Bonnie & Clyde) as Beleaguered Geek, Tola Sokoya (professional debut) as Young Republicanette and Carys Taylor(professional debut) as Stoner Chick.

Following record breaking seasons in London, New York and Melbourne, Heathers the Musical returns to London for 52 performances only this summer. Heathers will be the opening show at the Arts at Marble Arch, London’s newest theatre situated next to one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, Marble Arch. The 594 seat semi-permanent theatre is the Arts Theatre’s temporary home while their current building undergoes a transformational upgrade. Heathers is at the Arts at Marble Arch from 9 July – 22 August.

After its summer in the capital, audiences up and down the UK and Ireland will be able to join the Heathers as they head off on their Autumn 2026 and Spring 2027 tour. Westerberg High will open its doors at Windsor’s Theatre Royal on 26 August 2026 before travelling to Leeds, Nottingham, Coventry, Darlington, Poole, Leicester, Peterborough, Sheffield, Blackpool, Cheltenham, Chichester, Dublin and Oxford in 2026.

Then in Spring 2027 class will resume in Hull, Liverpool, York, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bradford, Chelmsford and Torquay, with further dates to be announced.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

Based on the iconic 1989 cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers first premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 to sold-out audiences before transferring to New York’s New World Stages in 2014. The show was reimagined for its 2018 London debut, featuring new songs and updated script.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

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