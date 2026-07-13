Photos: First Look at the Flying DeLorean in BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

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For the very first time, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has released an image of the DeLorean finale, giving people a glimpse of what to expect on the road later this year, with the UK tour opening at the Bristol Hippodrome in October. Check out the photo below!

Co-creator of the film trilogy, and book writer for the stage adaption, Bob Gale, said, “The illusions involving the DeLorean are next-level state-of-the-art, and I never get tired of seeing the car in action with an audience. This is truly the definition of stage magic. It’s one of those things you have to see for yourself. One of the highlights for me has been sitting in rehearsal with the cast when they see it from the auditorium for the first time. They absolutely know what they’re about to see and how it’s done, but their jaws still drop!”

Speaking about the creative team’s approach to translating the iconic moments on stage, he adds, “Director John Rando has a management style which I subscribe to: hire the best people you can and get out of their way! These illusions are the product of an amazing confluence of talent: production design, special effects, video effects, lighting, sound and stage management. Every member of the team signed on because they’re all fans of the movie and were willing to give 200% to ensure that what they did would be worthy of being called “Back to the Future.” They succeeded beyond my expectations!”

Following Bristol, the tour will also visit the Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027), Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027), Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027), Birmingham Hippodrome (9 March – 10 April 2027), Sunderland Empire (13 April – 8 May 2027), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (11 May – 5 June 2027), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (8 June – 3 July 2027), Manchester Opera House (13 July – 21 August 2027), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (24 August – 11 September 2027) and Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (19 October – 13 November 2027). Additional venues are still to be announced.

Australian rising star Axel Duffy will play the role of Marty McFly for the tour. Roger Bart will play the role of Doc Brown at the Bristol Hippodrome and Edinburgh Playhouse. Brian Conley will play the role of Doc Brown at the Milton Keynes Theatre. Further casting for the role of Doc Brown, and the remaining company, is to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Germany, with a French production to follow. The show has been seen by over 5 million people worldwide so far. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical played its final performance in London’s West End on Sunday 12 April 2026 after 5 years at the Adelphi Theatre, where it broke box office records and was seen by over 2.3 million people.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Universal Theatrical Group, Fin C Gray, Evolution Productions, Nicholson Green Productions, Augury, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.



DeLorean

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