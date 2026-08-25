Photos: First Look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE UK & Ireland Tour

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You can now see production photos for the first UK & Ireland tour of Mrs. Doubtfire which opened in Birmingham. The West End and Broadway comedy musical, now at the Birmingham Hippodrome until 19 September 2026, will tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

The UK and Ireland tour of Mrs. Doubtfire stars Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard following his performances in the West End. Gabriel is joined by Kara Lily Hayworth as Miranda Hillard, Aaliya Mai as Lydia Hillard, Ryan Pidgen as Frank Hillard, Jairus McClanahan as Andre Mayem, James Darch as Stuart Dunmire, Samuelle Durojaiye as Wanda Sellner, Carl Patrick as Mr Jolly/Judge, Kiera Haynes as Janet Lundy and Rhianne Alleyne as Flamenco Singer. Adam Colbeck-Dunn is the Alternate Daniel Hillard and will perform at certain performances.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Charlie Banks, Alexander Beaumont, Joshua Miles and Dexter Pulling who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Santi-Loren Cohen, Harly-Rose Gill, Mila Isaacs and Hattie Leddington Wright who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

The cast is completed by Zac Adlam, Rhona Butler, Joshua Clayton, Abigail Eustis, Amy Louise Everett, Austin Garrett, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Nicholas Jones, D’Mia Lindsay-Walker, Jordan Livesey, Michael Nelson, Lucy May Pollard, Paulo Teixeira, and Natalie Thorn.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

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