Photos: FAME THE MUSICAL at Theatre Royal Plymouth

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You can now get a first look at Theatre Royal Plymouth’s new production of FAME The Musical, which runs until 15 August. FAME The Musical stars Shanay Holmes as Miss Sherman, Alasdair Buchan as Mr Sheinkopf, Waylon Jacobs as Mr Myers, Rachel Jayne Picar in the Ensemble Teacher/Cover Teacher and Edwin Ray as Mr Bell and Dance Captain, Joe Boyle as Nick Piazza, Toby De Salis as Goodman "Goody” King, Megan Ellis as Serena Katz, Olivia Foster-Browne as Mabel Washington, James Hastings as Schlomo Metzenbaum, Shoko Ito as Iris Kelly, Amonik Melaco as Tyrone Jackson, Talia Palamathanan as Carmen Diaz, Georgia Leila Stoller as Grace “Lambchops” Lamb and Harrison Wilde as Joe (Jose) Vegas. They are joined by Alicia Maynard (Ensemble/cover Mabel Washington), Jago Mottart (Ensemble/Cover Joe (Jose) Vegas), Anu Ogunmefun (Ensemble/Cover Grace “Lambchops” Lamb), Samantha Shuma (Ensemble/Cover Carman Diaz) and Patrick Wilden (Ensemble/cover Tyrone Jackson). With Swings Elise Marnie (also cover Iris Kelly) and Kieron O’Donnell (also cover Schlomo Metzenbaum and Nick Piazza).

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The production is directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves. The creative team includes set and co-Costume Designer Soutra Gilmour, co-Costume Designer Enver Chakartash, co-choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, musical supervisor and musical director George Francis, orchestrator and arranger MATTHEW MALONE, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Matt Peploe, and casting director Stuart Burt CDG CSA. Omari Douglas joins the production as Creative Associate and will work across the production with Tom Jackson Greaves.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

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