Photos: Dame Maureen Lipman and More at ALLEGRA Opening Night

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Check out photos from opening night of Allegra at the Harold Pinter Theatre! See photos of Dame Maureen Lipman celebrating alongside the cast, plus more.

The production reunites Dame Maureen with three-time Olivier Award winning Director/Choreographer Stephen Mear 28 years after they first worked together on The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Oklahoma! The cast also features John Middleton (Emmerdale), Elizabeth Bower (Trollied) and Bailey Patrick (London Kills).

Allegra (Maureen Lipman) is full of joy. So much of it that she cannot stop herself from bursting into song. At home, in the street, even in shops and restaurants. Sometimes the music is only a fantasy in her head. But at other times, it results in a loud and disruptive performance that causes chaos in the village where she lives. Allegra’s brother, Ronen, and her carer, Anna, must somehow control her eccentricities and avoid angry visits by the local policeman. But is this possible without destroying the great happiness that fills Allegra’s heart?

Allegra is a moving comedy with spectacular song and dance sequences, but is also a touching and emotional examination of how, sometimes, the most beautiful of minds can start to disappear.

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