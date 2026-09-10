PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Extends West End Run

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Having recently reopened for a second season in its West End home, the Ambassador's Theatre, Paranormal Activity has extended for a fifth time. Tickets for the new booking period Monday 9 November 2026 – Saturday 2 January 2027 are on sale now.

The extension comes at an exciting time for the production as Paranormal Activity recently opened for a 20-week Broadway season at the August Wilson Theatre to stellar reviews following a US tour, and also opens a major UK and Ireland tour at London's Richmond Theatre this week.

The masterclass in supernatural suspense stars Ty Fanning (Othello, Ethel Barrymore Theatre, opposite Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal) as 'James', Ami Okumura Jones (My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican; Hostage, the Netflix political drama) as 'Lou', Kirsty Bushell (BBC, Motherland; King Lear, Chichester Festival Theatre) as 'Etheline Cotgrave' and welcomes the return of Pippa Winslow in her role as 'Carolanne' following her celebrated runs in the Leeds Playhouse and first West End season.

Blurring the line between cinema and live theatre, Paranormal Activity has been hailed as a 'relentlessly frightening – arm-clutchingly, stranger-embracingly so' (Metro) theatrical experience — leaving audiences jumping out of their seats and questioning what's lurking in the dark long after the curtain falls.

Praised for its inventive storytelling and terrifying atmosphere, Paranormal Activity is a must-see event for thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike. Following its original run at Leeds Playhouse and its first West End engagement, which saw the show play at the Ambassadors Theatre from Friday 5 December 2025 – Saturday 25 April 2026, Paranormal Activity began a North American tour last autumn visiting the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC, American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco, CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, and Boston's Emerson Colonial Theater, before opening its critically lauded 20-week Broadway season at the August Wilson Theatre on August 14 2026.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are… Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage.

A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon Paranormal Activity is directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk's Founder and Artistic Director Felix Barrett and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose pulse-pounding theatrical thriller Grey House chilled Broadway audiences.

Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide. Immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces, and psychological tension, Levi Holloway's script offers a bold reinterpretation of the original, blending domestic horror with mind-bending theatricality.

Felix Barrett, known for breaking boundaries between audience and performer, brings his signature visionary style to the production. With innovative staging and chilling soundscapes, Paranormal Activity invites audiences to witness the inexplicable up close—and feel the fear in real time.

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as Set and Costume Designer, Illusions by Chris Fisher, Anna Watson as Lighting Designer, Gareth Fry as Sound Designer, Video Design by Luke Halls and Casting Direction by Stuart Burt CDG and Ginny Schiller CDG and Associate Director, Anna Marshall.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the West End stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY UK and Ireland Tour

Melting Pot announced casting for the UK and Ireland tour of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, starring James Bye, Hannah Sinclair Robinson, Jo Castleton, and Caroline Faber, with the production set to visit towns and cities nationwide. 2 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Extend Again in London's West End

Following the recent announcement that Paranormal Activity is set to return to its West End home, a fourth extension has been announced, following demand ahead of reopening in the capital.