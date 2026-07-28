New Cast Set For SIX THE MUSICAL UK and International Tour

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A new cast has been announced for the 2026-2027 UK and international tour of SIX the Musical. The new company will take over on Tuesday 22 September, opening at the Edinburgh Festival Theatre before touring the UK and Ireland, with a week at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg (5-9 May). The new Queens are Sedona Sky (Catherine of Aragon), Eve Humphrey (Anne Boleyn), Billie Kerr (Jane Seymour), Tia Antoine-Charles (Anna of Cleves), Léa Desjacques (Katherine Howard) and Amena El-Kindy (Catherine Parr). Joining the cast as Alternates are Rosie Itzel, Eve Parsons and Charlotte Anne Steen, with Super Swings Eve Knagg and Lara Vina Uzcatia. The cast is backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, led by Musical Director Sara De Sanctis.

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

On the international stage, SIX continues its reign on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and is now booking into its fifth year. SIX has toured the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, The Philippines, South Korea, China, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, and enjoyed a seven-week season at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The musical's global reach grows further in 2026, with a new Spanish-language production opening at Teatro Gran Vía in Madrid this September. SIX returns to Australia with a national tour kicking off in Melbourne before heading to Sydney and Brisbane; China for a 12-week engagement from October, and performances at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg in May 2027.

Back on home turf, the London production continues to hold court in the West End and continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre, whilst nationally, the UK tour – now booking through 2027 – continues to break Box Office records.

Winner of over 35 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Costume Design' on Broadway, triple Whatsonstage Award winner for 'Best West End Show' 2022, 2023 and 2025 and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for 'Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including 'Best New Musical'. The SIX original studio album officially turned Platinum in 2026, with the Broadway album SIX - Live on Opening Night nominated for a Grammy Award and collectively, the music has been listened to over 5.5 billion times. Last year, the live captured event cinema release of SIX the Musical! Live was seen in cinemas across the UK, broadcast on the most screens of any limited release cinema event, beating Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Last year, the live captured event cinema release of SIX the Musical! Live was seen in cinemas across the UK, broadcast on the most screens of any limited release cinema event, beating Taylor Swift's Eras tour. This year, SIX the Musical Live! will be released in North American cinemas, having been confirmed on over 1,000 screens from 14 August.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Associate Directors Alexandra Spencer-Jones and Beth Wilkinson, Associate Choreographer Nicole Bondzie and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Tour Dates

Sept. 15 - 26 – Festival Theatre – Edinburgh, Scotland

Sept. 21 - 25 – Globe – Stockton-on-Tees, England

Sept. 28 - Oct. 2 – Regent Theatre – Stoke-on-Trent, England

Sept. 29 - Oct. 3 – Theatre Royal – Glasgow, Scotland

Oct. 6 - 10 – Eden Court – Inverness, Scotland

Oct. 13 - 17 – Darlington Hippodrome – Darlington, England

Oct. 20 - 24 – New Victoria Theatre – Woking, England

Oct. 26 - 30 – Princess Theatre – Torquay, England

Oct. 27 - 31 – Mayflower – Southampton, England

Nov. 3 - 7 – Grand Theatre – Leeds, England

Nov. 10 - 14 – Venue Cymru – Llandudno, Wales

Nov. 17 - 21 – Cliffs Pavilion – Southend-on-Sea, England

Nov. 23 - 27 – Bristol Hippodrome – Bristol, England

Nov. 24 - 28 – Milton Keynes Theatre – Milton Keynes, England

Dec. 1 - 5 – Theatre Royal – Brighton, England

Dec. 18 - Jan. 2 – Swansea Arena – Swansea, Wales

Jan. 12 - 16 – Sunderland Empire – Sunderland, England

Jan. 19 - 23 – Curve – Leicester, England

Jan. 26 - 30 – The Hawth – Crawley, England

Feb. 2 - 6 – Storyhouse – Chester, England

Feb. 9 - 13 – Theatre Royal Plymouth – Plymouth, England

Feb. 16 - 27 – Arts Theatre – Cambridge, England

Mar. 9 - 13 – Portsmouth Guildhall – Portsmouth, England

Mar. 16 - 27 – Lighthouse – Poole, England

Mar. 30 - Apr. 3 – Malvern Theatres – Great Malvern, England

Apr. 6 - 10 – Everyman Theatre – Cheltenham, England

Apr. 13 - 17 – Bord Gáis Energy Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

Apr. 20 - 24 – Cork Opera House – Cork, Ireland

Apr. 27 - May 1 – Grand Opera House – Belfast, Northern Ireland

May 14 - 22 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre – Aylesbury, England

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