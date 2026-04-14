NIGHT CITY Will Come to Southwark Playhouse Borough This Autumn

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Night City is an epic modern drama with sharp, dark humour incorporating movement and an electric soundtrack across three intersecting stories to explore the highs and lows of London's gig economy. Written by Max Wilkinson and directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye (The Lonely Londoners, Jermyn Street Theatre / Kiln Theatre; The Anarchist, Jermyn Street Theatre), the play is making its debut this Autumn from 9th September to 3rd October at Southwark Playhouse Borough, ‘The Little' Auditorium.

Set in a city that never sleeps, Night City follows three people pushed to their limits as they try to survive. Based on real experiences within the gig economy, it explores what it means to build a life in a world of insecure work; an ode to London and its invisible workforce.

Told through the interwoven stories of a driver, a care worker and a waitress, the play captures a world of late-night rides and invisible labour. Jack chases money behind the wheel, Tamara tries to hold onto compassion in a care system under pressure and Riva arrives in London hoping to start again, only to find that the life she imagined is harder to build than she expected.

People are trying their best in a system that often works against them, but at its core is a simple, devastating truth: “This place is gonna eat you up…”

Drawing on real experiences and first-hand insight, Night City reflects a reality many will recognise: insecure work, rising costs and the pressure to keep going. At a time of rising living costs, side hustles and people juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet, the play speaks directly to how many are living now. Told through three performers, it creates a vivid, grounded portrait of a city that is both exciting and unforgiving.